Ask a Stoner: Why Does the CBD Industry Love Gummies?

Dear Stoner: Why do CBD companies love gummies so much? Do people really think they're being healthy by eating those?

Holden

Dear Holden: It’s not just the CBD industry trying to sell you gummies as a lifestyle choice. Sugar and supplements go hand in hand. Dispensary shelves are full of THC-infused gummies, which probably got their inspiration from the dozens of multi-vitamins, antacids and other supplements you’ll find in gummy form at grocery and health-food stores. And anyone who grew up eating Flintstone vitamins will remind you that none of this new.

Truth is, if you're taking CBD daily for medical or even supplemental reasons, you shouldn’t be doing so with 10-milligram gummies. The vast majority of those are packed with sugar or artificial sweeteners, don’t offer a full spectrum of cannabinoids, and aren’t dosed with enough CBD for sustainable daily use. There’s nothing wrong with paying an extra $10 to add CBD to your junk food, as long as you don’t think what you’re doing is healthy or a pathway to curing chronic back pain. Tinctures and capsules are the best for daily use, as well as budgets.



Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.