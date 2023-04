Ask a Stoner: With So Many Recalls, How Can I Trust Legal Weed?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

Can I trust legal weed anymore? I'm always reading about recalls.These cannabis safety recalls won't end anytime soon, so you have three options: Stop caring and enjoy those $10 eighths with blinders on; never trust dispensary weed again; or walk the fine line of becoming an informed cannabis connoisseur. You'd be surprised at how many regular cannabis users choose the first option, but it's the easy choice, long-term health be damned. It sounds like you're leaning toward abstaining from commercial pot altogether, though, which is hard to argue against if you grow your own — but you would be missing out on some good stuff Cannabis is a fickle plant, and the commercial side is still growing and evolving. No cannabis grower, commercial or underground, is above the occasional fuckup, especially in Colorado, where the arid climate puts licensed growers in a tough spot between dry weed and moisture levels considered unsafe by state testing. There will always be growers pumping out good and unique cannabis here, even if 75 percent of the flower out here is bad to average. It's the great ones who have an eye (and the ethics) for quality control.