Ask a Stoner: With So Many Recalls, How Can I Trust Legal Weed?

Dear Stoner: Can I trust legal weed anymore? I'm always reading about recalls.
Perturbed Pothead
Dear PP: These cannabis safety recalls won't end anytime soon, so you have three options: Stop caring and enjoy those $10 eighths with blinders on; never trust dispensary weed again; or walk the fine line of becoming an informed cannabis connoisseur. You'd be surprised at how many regular cannabis users choose the first option, but it's the easy choice, long-term health be damned. It sounds like you're leaning toward abstaining from commercial pot altogether, though, which is hard to argue against if you grow your own — but you would be missing out on some good stuff.
Send questions to [email protected]