Music Industry Shaken by Shooting Outside the Matchbox

Branden Smith never imagined being shot outside a music-industry night at a RiNo bar.

The former Marine, who had worked security at Live Nation before getting furloughed last year, was at The Matchbox on June 21. He was attending one of the bar’s long-running Taking Back Monday punk/emo nights. Live Nation talent buyer and Black Sheep owner Geoff Brent, who has deejayed the event for the past four years, was spinning music.

As always, everybody was having a good time in a safe space — until there was a fight at the bar with a stranger. The man allegedly punched a woman in the face, giving her a black eye.

“A lot of people were just like, ‘You need to leave,’" says Smith, who didn't witness the incident. “This is not just a bar. It’s a community.”

In turn, the venue kicked the man out. But near closing time, he returned and started a fight. According to a Denver Police Department incident report, the man, Asenai Zigita, drew his handgun and shot Smith in the leg and shoulder.

Smith, who says it will take six to eight weeks for him to recover from his injuries, remembers meeting Zigita near the beginning of the night. Zigita introduced himself and asked if Smith’s friend was a Black Panther. Smith told Zigita politely that his friend was not a Black Panther, but more of a cosplayer.

Zigita started waxing about “keeping African-Americans armed."

"I told him that I don't really want to have weapons on me anymore," recalls Smith. "It makes me uncomfortable. But I could definitely teach a weapon safety class. I'm not afraid to go to a shooting range, but keeping weapons on me at all times, I don't want to do that anymore.”

Around the time that Smith met Zigita, he noticed the woman with the black eye. “One of my friends told me to go give her a hug and talk to her,” Smith says. “That lady actually ended up saving my life later. She was an EMT.”

Brent says Mondays are usually insanely busy with people. Most in the crowd are friends. When new people show up, they're usually welcomed and brought into the community. “It's totally kind of like a big social scene,”

After Zigita was given the boot, he continued hanging around outside the bar, says Smith. Then he left on his motorcycle “for a little bit.” Smith went back inside to hang out with his friends. Later, he says, the man tried to get back inside the bar, arguing he had been wronged by the people who told him to leave.

“I had already talked to my friends and told them that we might need some backup,” Smith says. “This guy might be dangerous.”

Smith says Zigita refused to leave.

“He just wouldn't stop,” Smith says. "When you kick somebody out of a bar, they usually just go home or stay around the area, but they’ll leave everyone alone. But this guy would not stop trying to get himself back in the bar.”

Smith's friend urged Zigita to leave. Then Zigita started threatening Smith's friend, he says, “telling him that he was going to kill him because we were telling him to get away from the bar.”

Smith, who currently works at Tammen’s Fish Market in the Denver Central Market next door to the Matchbox, says post-lockdown, people in the area aren’t “taking no for an answer like they normally would. Everybody's manners and their social skills are a little bit off. People need to realize that they're not acting the same as they used to. People aren't the same people anymore. COVID has changed people a lot.”

Smith told Zigita that no one would touch him if he would just leave.

“I told him, ‘You can’t threaten my friends like that,’” Smith says. "'You just leave. I’ll escort you to your motorcycle.' I told him that no one would touch him like four or five, maybe six times. I told him that I would take him down the street and told him nobody would touch him. We just wanted him to leave.”

Zigita started slinging racial obscenities toward Smith, he says, spit at him a few times and put out a cigarette on his face.

“I told a lot of my other friends who I’ve known for a long time to get back,” Smith says, afraid of what Zigita would do next. “Eventually, people started surrounding him. He hit someone. And all I remember is I tackled him down to the ground. I don’t even remember how aware I was of the weapon at the time. But I knew that he had one. So I started walking across the street.”

Then Smith heard gunshots.

“As a vet who's been around Larimer Street a lot, I knew that I needed to get out of the way,” Smith says. “And then I fell down to the ground and realized that I was bleeding.”

Smith says the same woman he’d hugged before, who was an EMT, came to help him.

“I feel like that's one of the only reasons I'm alive,” Smith says, “Other than the great God and Denver Health.”

Smith’s friend Billy Dietz, who’s been going to Taking Back Monday for the past five years and is an alternate DJ, was inside the Matchbox when he heard two gunshots and began ushering people into the bathroom.

“He’s a hero in his own right, to tell you the truth,” Smith says.

At the time he heard the gunshots, Dietz says, he was standing with several of his friends.

“I just threw them in the bathroom and locked the door and got on the ground.” Dietz remembers.

Dietz has been a bartender at the Live Nation-owned Marquis Theater, about seven blocks south of the Matchbox on Larimer Street, for a long time. He says he has heard his share of gunshots around LoDo. But the Taking Back Monday nights at the Matchbox have always felt like a safe space “where we don't have to worry about this kind of stuff. That's why it's so out of the ordinary that this happened there on that night. Taking back Monday, specifically at Matchbox, has always been a very positive thing.”

The DPD report states that following the shooting, Zigita "was observed putting the handgun back into his waistband by a witness. After the gun was back in his waistband, the witness took Mr. Zigita to the ground and was able to remove the gun from his waistband and secure it. Mr. Zigita was held down by witnesses until police arrived and placed him in custody without further incident."

Zigita has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and with assault in the first degree.

"As much of a tragedy as it was, I was very proud of our staff and our patrons for literally doing everything they possibly could to mitigate the situation," says Matchbox co-owner Sudhir Kudva. "Our patron subdued him, and then our bartender got the gun away and kicked it away."

Had they not intervened, Kudva fears, people could have died.

Smith's friends launched a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $24,000 so far to help pay for his medical costs. Kudva says the Matchbox and Live Nation will host fundraisers for Smith, and Scruffy Murphy's recently held a benefit, as well.

Kudva added that Smith is a "universally well-liked person, and not an antagonist."

Since working various security jobs after his stint in the Marines nearly three years ago, Smith has been looking to get into a safer line of work, perhaps graphic design.

“I've worked at Vinyl and Milk Bar,” Smith says. “So I've seen a lot of different stuff happening on [Broadway], so it’s not my first rodeo in that respect at all. This is the first time something's happened to me, so it’s definitely a little traumatic.”

Smith adds that he’d like people to look out for their friends and “stay as safe as possible these days, because this is not how Denver is supposed to be. We're supposed to be looking out for each other.”

Consider making a donation to Branden Smith's GoFundMe.