Discover State History With the Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit

The Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit is a new cultural travel offering launched June 23 that connects five mountain opera houses in Central City, Telluride, Leadville, Aspen and Ouray. By connecting the venues on its website, the circuit provides a calendar of events happening at each one, as well as a map of where all the houses are in relation to each other. All of the opera houses are on the National Register of Historic Places, so if you are looking to see historic buildings that still have their original character, these will be good places to go. Built between 1878 and 1913, these reactivated historic opera houses, which have been closed since the onset of COVID, gives visitors the opportunities to see live shows in the same places they were seen the 20th century, as well as music and film festivals, building tours and rentals.
Each opera house has a unique story, but all represent the rise and fall of Colorado's Silver Rush, an important part of history to many of these mountain towns. Read about the opera houses on the circuit below:
Central City Opera House
124 Eureka Street
Central City
Central City Opera House remains a historic symbol to the gold mining town. In 1877, residents of Central City organized to fundraise the opera house to showcase the riches of the town. After its grand opening in 1878, the house had a few great years of lively music and fun until the end of the mining boom, when the opera house was neglected and began to deteriorate. Volunteers sought to restore the opera house in 1932, when it was also established as an official opera company. Central City Opera House will be hosting its 2022 summer festival throughout July, which has been taking place since 1932. Ticket prices vary based on the event, with events like Lunch and a Song being $31.50 and events like the Piazza Opening Night Celebration at $150. Tickets can be purchased on the Central City Opera website. The festival includes special concerts, matinees, dinners, and more.
Sheridan Opera House
110 North Oak Street
Telluride
Sheridan Opera House was one of the many businesses that joined Telluride as it became a bustling town in the 1880s mining boom. As the town developed, it generated saloons, schools, churches and police departments. In 1912, the manager of the New Sheridan Hotel, J.A. Segerberg, saw a need for a large events venue. Originally named the Segerberg Opera House, its construction was completed in 1913, and it was known as a beautiful place to host classy events and parties.
Unfortunately, prohibition drove patrons away from the opera house, forcing it to close by the 1930s. It didn't open for programming again until the 1960s, renamed after the New Sheridan Hotel. In 1973, the Telluride film festival was founded, and the Sheridan Opera House was the main theater for it. Many renovations came along with this, including a new entryway and third floor bar. In 1991, the Sheridan Arts Foundation was established as a nonprofit to help restore crumbling parts of the building and bring more art and culture to the town. Notable artists such as Jewel, Mumford and Sons and the String Cheese Incident have performed at the Sheridan Opera House.
Tabor Opera House
308 Harrison Avenue
Leadville
The Tabor Opera House was built in 1879 to bring entertainment and culture to a mining town, much like Central City Opera House. The opera house has gone through multiple foreclosures, owners and renaming throughout the years, including designations as the Weston Opera House and the Elks Opera House. It was last remodeled in 1902. In 1954, it belonged to a businesswoman named Evelyn Furman, who ran the establishment until she was 84, when it was passed onto her daughter, Sharon Furman Bland. In 2016, the City of Leadville bought the building from the Bland family, and the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation began raising funds to restore and refurbish the opera house. A $15 million renovation began in 2020.
Some of the efforts included restoring the walls with damaged bricks. Notable artists, including Oscar Wilde, have been showcased at the Tabor Opera House. The venue will be hosting a Ghosts of the Tabor immersive performance and treasure hunt on July 8 and 9.
Wheeler Opera House
320 East Hyman Avenue
Aspen
A man named Jerome Wheeler is responsible for the construction of the Wheeler Opera House in 1888. After marrying into the Macy's Department Store family, Wheeler decided to sell his share and invest in the town of Aspen. He helped fund the construction of the Midland Railroad, as well as build a four story hotel and a bank. He constructed the Wheeler Opera House in less than a year. While the Wheeler Opera House saw many years of success, unfortunately Aspen fell to the same economic fate that many other towns did. When the value of metal collapsed in 1983, many businesses were forced to close, and the Wheeler Opera House didn't see its former glory for years to come.
In 1912, it caught fire and much of the building was boarded up and unusable. Six years later, the City of Aspen purchased the Wheeler Opera House, but it then suffered many years of neglect and few visitors. It wasn't until the 1970s that the Music Associates of Aspen helped renovate and refurbish the building. After years of different renovations, the opera house had a grand re-opening in 1984, and it soon became a treasured building for the Aspen community. Notable artist Corinne Bailey Rae will be performing on July 22.
Wright Opera House
472 Main Street
Ouray
In the 1800s, Ed and George Wright built the Wright Opera House because Ed's wife wanted the residents of Ouray to have cultural opportunities and leisure activities beyond gambling and hanging out at the local saloon. The Opera House had its grand opening in 1888. With a courthouse, school, hospital, hotel and opera house, the city was booming. Though, many residents didn't attend events at the opera house until later years, when the mining industry began to fade. During the early 20th century, the opera house became popular and more of a hub of activity for Ouray residents. Now it is still used for public events. The Ouray International Film Festival will be hosted at the Wright Opera House from through Sunday, June 26.
