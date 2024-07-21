 Colorado Singer Tanks While Tanked, Readers Discuss Ingrid Andress | Westword
Reader: We Need Better Musicians Representing Colorado

Ingrid Andress went from singing the national anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby to entering rehab.
July 21, 2024
Ingrid Andress's national anthem tanked, but her new single is still coming.
It took decades for Colorado to live down the ignominious 1990 performance of the national anthem by Roseanne, who lived in this state before her comedy career took off. And then on July 15, country singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress offered a more wretched version at the MLB Home Run Derby.

The four-time Grammy-nominated artist grew up in Highlands Ranch and has a single, "Colorado 9," scheduled for release on July 24 — the same day that she was to perform at Globe Hall. But that show has been canceled because Andress has a date elsewhere.

"I'm not going to bullshit y'all, I was drunk last night," Andress posted on social media the day after her performance. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. ... I'll let ya'll know how rehab is I hear it's super fun."

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post covering the Andress performance, readers offer opinions of her singing, the national anthem...and rehab in general. Says Joe:
No one can sing that song.
Counters Craig:
That was not a poor rendition. No, she sucked. Yes, being drunk did not help — but clearly, she was not prepared. Sad she could not take it seriously. Her music career will now tank. Glad she is getting help, but I suspect this is more a ploy to salvage a career by gaining sympathy.
Adds Mateo:
Calling her a singer-songwriter is an oxymoron, like "jumbo shrimp" or "military intelligence."
Responds Gene:
Her singing is horrible.. every time her songs come on the radio, I switch stations. I'm a Colorado rancher also...can't stand her.
Suggests Nikolas:
We need better musicians representing Colorado.
Notes John:
A lot of people calling this the worst ever seem to have forgotten about Roseann Barr's version.
Offers Tiana:
Girlll you’re from COLORADO!! We supposes to be the ones to show everyone how to drankkkkkk!
Replies Ananda: 
Honestly, I don't think being drunk was the problem.
Wonders Jason: 
Is the new single still dropping on July 24?…maybe change the name to "Colorado ZERO."
Concludes Becky:
She had a very public bottoming-out moment. She made her choices, but can we stop shaming her so she might actually be able to focus on recovery, or at least take something from her rehab experience?
Did you catch Ingrid Andress's performance of the national anthem? What Colorado singer would you like to hear perform the song? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
