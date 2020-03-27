The Best Denver Concerts to Watch From Home

Missing live music during the COVID-19 outbreak? With bars and venues shut down, Denver bands have been live-streaming concerts from home and beyond. Here's a rundown of some online concerts happening. We'll update the list as we hear about more events.

Beatport 24-Hour Global DJ Marathon

Friday March 27, 2 p.m.

The lineup of Beatport's online EDM festival includes Carl Cox, Bonobo, Nina Kraviz, GRiZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ set), A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing, Nora En Pure and many more, all playing from their homes or studios.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen so much of humanity come together as one to battle the escalation of the COVID-19 virus in an effort to protect the most vulnerable," says Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels in a statement. "With so many of us sheltered in our homes, wanting to stay connected to the people and music that play such a positive role in our lives, Beatport and the passionate DJ community we work with on a daily basis feel compelled to deliver a unique music experience directly into homes across the world."

Opera on Tap Colorado

Love in the Time of COVID 19: An Apocalypse Cabaret

Friday, March 27, 6 p.m.

"While we are sad that we cannot sing for you in the same room, we need a way to share the myriad emotions we are experiencing right now through music," the Facebook event states. "And we want to provide your opera fix as we all do our part to stay safe. We are together in our isolation. We will be collecting tips to share with our singers — all of whom have had all of their performing work canceled for the time being."

Stay-Home Silent Disco

Saturday, March 28, 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy three DJ sets for three good causes on Saturday night. Motion Trap live-streams highly danceable music in support of Inside the Orchestra, which brings orchestra music to young children in the Denver metro area. Local producer and DJ Willbeaux will spin in support of the staff members of the local underground EDM club the Black Box. Italian DJ, producer and label-owner Frankyeffe's performance will support the underground European electronic scene.

"We're encouraging viewers to plug in their headphones and dance a bit while stuck in isolation," says Motion Trap and Willbeaux manager Tyler Harvey. "The event is benefiting a trio of organizations with three channels, each representing a different COVID relief fund. Listeners can also alternate between artists from multiple countries during this unique 'silent disco' adapted to our crazy times."

So Radish: Fake Meats & Fat Beats

Saturday, March 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Old Towne Arvada vegan restaurant streams March's "Contact-Free" edition of Fake Meats & Fat Beats, spotlighting music from Nick B.

Clay Rose and Adam Perry: Live from Gold Hill Inn

7 p.m., Sunday, March 29

The Gasoline Lollipops frontman performs with drummer Adam Perry live from the Gold Hill Inn (where nobody will be). Online donations will be accepted during the show via Venmo payments to @Clay-Rose-2 and PayPal payments to clayrosemusic@gmail.com.

Stayin' Alive the Re-Stream: A Corona Distraction

Tuesday, March 31, 6 p.m.

The lineup for this concert includes Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Alex Wasily (Dumpstaphunk), Andee Beats (Andy Frasco & the UN), Max Newman & Ben Smiley Silverstein (The Main Squeeze), Adryon Deleon (Orgone/Matador Soul Sounds), Enrique Sanchez (Aloe Blacc), and Derrick Wong (Shots Fired). Donations are encouraged but not required.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.