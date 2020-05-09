Celebrate Mother's Day With Billy Bragg and More Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

It's going to be a weird Mother's Day, with people isolated from each other, but there are a slew of performances that will make it better. One of those is the Billy Bragg and the City Winery All-Stars Mother’s Day Streaming Concert Special with Bragg, Rosanne Cash, Richard Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Mountain Goats, Shovels & Rope, the Indigo Girls and more.

Proceeds from the ticket price, $10, will benefit the United Nations Foundation. The event takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

S.A.F.E. Music Festival

Through Sunday, May 10

A free online event hosted by Sober AF Entertainment that includes DJs, bands, yoga and other workouts, interactive chat rooms, video conferencing and a virtual festival set up through the online game Second Life. More than sixty musical acts will participate, including CADE, Danny Quest, DWILLY and the Jake Bartley Band.

Front Porch Festival

Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

An experimental fundraiser for charities supporting Denver’s COVID response that includes four digital stages, with Alex Cruz, Amber Ryan, Dango Rose, Jon Medina, FIT36, Apex Human Performance, Fitness in the City, Sweat Den and more.

Secret Sky Festival

Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade and Slush Management present Porter Robinson’s virtual festival with a lineup that Robinson curated, including G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna Ai, Madeon, Porter Robinson, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi, Doss, Dv-i, Grrl, Knower, Kz (Livetune), Lil Texas, Nanobii, Shadient, Wavedash and Hakushi Hasegawa.

OMD

Saturday, May 9, 12 p.m.

The British electronic band OMD, who released its fortieth-anniversary box set last year, presents “Live From Your Sofa,” an online visual performance featuring never-before-seen footage of the whole of last year’s Hammersmith Apollo London show.

Fearless at Home

Saturday, May 9, 1 p.m.

Fearless Records, the imprint of acts like All That Remains, August Burns Red, Eat Your Heart Out and Grayscale, presents an online festival that will benefit Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

Billy Bob’s Texas 81 Club Presents Blues After Hours

Saturday, May 8, 6 p.m.

A virtual live concert benefiting Texas station KNON with appearances by: Aaron Burton, Ally Venable, Andrew Jr. Boy Jones, Buddy Whittington, Carolyn Wonderland, Chubby Carrier, Dr. Joe, Dylan Bishop, EJ Matthews, Eric Johanson, Gary Hoey and more.

Jorma Kaukonen

Saturday, May 9, 6 p.m.

The Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna co-founder plays his sixth quarantine concert from Fur Peace Ranch, where he’ll perform, tell stories and talk about his songs, often playing them on the very guitar he wrote the song on.

Virtual Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday, May 10, 12 p.m.

PFLAG National will air a celebration of motherly love with the Indigo Girls, Belinda Carlisle and James Duke Mason, Alaska, Alec Mapa, Ally Sheedy, Bright Light, the “Boss Baby” JP Karliak and more. This free online special event raises awareness and funds for PFLAG National, the largest organization in the country serving the LGBTQ+ community, families and allies, with deep roots in 400 small towns and big cities nationwide.

Virtual Music in the Galleries: Barry Osborne

Sunday, May 10, 1-1:45 p.m.

The Clyfford Still Museum presents the local singer-songwriter and his daughter Meta for a special Mother’s Day online concert.

Fred Hersch

Monday, May 11 ,11 a.m.

The acclaimed jazz pianist launches Fred Hersch at Home, a weekly online concert series offering listeners and viewers an expansive, in-depth musical experience. Every Monday, a short mini-concert will go live at 11 a.m. and will be archived for later viewing. Subscribers can sign up for as little as $5 a month on Hersch’s Patreon page.

2020 Virtual Colorado MahlerFest

May 13 to 17

Although this year’s MahlerFest was canceled, the festival’s organizers have curated a collection of performances, films, a virtual symposium, art gallery and more that will be released each day at 3:30 p.m. Materials will be released across a number of online platforms and collected at the MahlerFest website. A performance of Mahler’s second symphony is the final video to be released. It will be preceded by performances of visiting composer Philip Sawyers’s tone poem Homage to Kandinsky, which was scheduled for the final performance with the symphony, and Act I of Richard Wagner’s Die Walküre, which was planned for a unique presentation in the underground parking garage of Boulder’s 29th Street shopping district.

Work From Home With Watkins Family Hour

Thursdays in May 14, 21, 28, 5 p.m.

The musical collective with siblings Sara and Sean Watkins hosts a variety of guests every Thursday in May, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Guests confirmed include John C. Reilly, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Ruston Kelly, The War & Treaty, Mandolin Orange, Mike Viola and Tré Burt.

Yonder Mountain String Band “Yonder May” Archival Video Releases

Thursdays, May 14, 21, 28, 2:20 p.m.

The local jamgrass band teamed up with JamBase to present “Yonder May,” a weekly video broadcast of Yonder Mountain String Band sets from the 1990s and early 2000s, culled from the band’s personal, fan-gifted VHS tape collection.

Block by Blockwest

Saturday, May 16, 1 p.m.

The Minecraft music festival was originally slated for April 25 but was postponed after its servers crashed. The rescheduled event on three virtual stages features Pussy Riot, Grandson, Fever 333, Nothing.Nowhere, Hunny, Citizen, Cherry Glazerr, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Oliver Francis and more.

Five Points Jazz Virtual Festival

Saturday, May 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

A two-hour, statewide television broadcast on Rocky Mountain PBS; on KUVO Jazz, streaming at kuvo.org; and an on-demand video event on at Arts & Venues website. Performers include Hazel Miller, Dianne Reeves, Josh Blue, Jazz Arts Messengers, JoFoKe aNem, Ben Markley, Bobby LeFebre and more.

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

Fridays: May 8, 2 p.m.; May 22, 4 p.m.; June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily be trading the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

The Milk Blossoms

Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m.

The Milk Blossoms play a set on Sunday Live at Five, KGNU’s new Facebook Live Concert series that spotlights Colorado musicians.

Virtual SummitFest 2020

August 5 to 6

While the first JBE Triple A SummitFest is being postponed to August of next year, Jack Barton Entertainment is hosting a virtual festival, with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music workers and musicians who can’t earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted.

Ongoing:

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians like Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick — the kind with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venues goes online with a daily concert series. Future streams will include Tommy Emmanuel, Authority Zero, Esmé Patterson and more.

Pickathon Presents a Concert a Day

Every day, at 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.