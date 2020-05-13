Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Electric Daisy Carnival and More Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

At 6 p.m. Friday, May 15, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his wife and 400 Unit bandmate Amanda Shires perform a special acoustic live-stream concert from Nashville’s new Brooklyn Bowl.

The concert is a celebration of their new album, Reunions, which drops the same day on Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers.

The stream is free to the public, but there will be a chance to donate to support Isbell’s crew as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

2020 Virtual Colorado MahlerFest

May 13 to 17

Although this year’s MahlerFest was canceled, the festival’s organizers have curated a collection of performances, films, a virtual symposium, art gallery and more that will be released each day at 3:30 p.m. Materials will be released across a number of online platforms and collected at the MahlerFest website. A performance of Mahler’s second symphony is the final video to be released. It will be preceded by performances of visiting composer Philip Sawyers’s tone poem Homage to Kandinsky, which was scheduled for the final performance with the symphony, and Act I of Richard Wagner’s Die Walküre, which was planned for a unique presentation in the underground parking garage of Boulder’s 29th Street shopping district.

BAM Virtual Gala

Wednesday, May 13, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn Academy of Music hosts a virtual gala with performances from St. Vincent, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and more.

Live from the Muse Concert Series

Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m.

This week’s live-stream is from local jazz act the Flex Band, featuring Art Lande, Gonzalo Teppa and Dru Heller.

Work From Home With Watkins Family Hour

Thursdays in May 14, 21, 28, 5 p.m.

The musical collective with siblings Sara and Sean Watkins hosts a variety of guests every Thursday in May, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Guests confirmed include John C. Reilly, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Ruston Kelly, The War & Treaty, Mandolin Orange, Mike Viola and Tré Burt.

Yonder Mountain String Band “Yonder May” Archival Video Releases

Thursdays, May 14, 21, 28, 2:20 p.m.

The local jamgrass band teamed up with JamBase to present “Yonder May,” a weekly video broadcast of Yonder Mountain String Band sets from the 1990s and early 2000s, culled from the band’s personal, fan-gifted VHS tape collection.

Lettuce

Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated funk-jazz-soul-hip-hop-psychedelic-experimental act Lettuce hosts a virtual listening party for its new album Resonate, which dropped on May 8. The band members will all be present to discuss each track on the album, tell stories, talk writing, and more. They will be joined by producer and engineer Russ Elevado, who was behind the boards for Resonate and the band’s Grammy-nominated album Elevate.

Isolation Festival

Thursday, May 14, 12 p.m.

The metal label Century Media hosts this online festival showcasing Insomnium, Voivod, Borknagar, Omnium Gatherum, Lucifer, Angelus Apatrida, Dead Lord and more.

Block by Blockwest

Saturday, May 16, 1 p.m.

The Minecraft music festival was originally slated for April 25 but was postponed after its servers crashed. The rescheduled event on three virtual stages features Pussy Riot, Grandson, Fever 333, Nothing.Nowhere, Hunny, Citizen, Cherry Glazerr, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Oliver Francis and more.

The Lost Resort

Thursday, May 14, 3:30 p.m.

On TOKiMONSTA’s weekly live-streamed TV show on YouTube and Twitch, electronic-music selectors share what they’ve been doing in their shelter-in-place downtime. This week’s guests are Icona Pop and Hayden James.

Jazz Foundation of America: #TheNewGig

Thursday, May 14, 6 p.m.

A benefit for Jazz Foundation of America’s COVID-19 Musicians' Emergency Fund featuring Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray, Milton Nascimento, Anjelique Kidjo, Stanley Jordan, Ivan Neville and more.



Camilla Vaitaitis Trio

Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m.

Dazzle presents a live-stream set from Camilla Vaitaitis's jazz trio at Mighty Fine Productions.

Launch of STADIO Virtual Venue - Mixed Reality Performances from JSTJR + 12th Planet

Thursday, May 14, 9 p.m.

With COVID-19 completely altering the nightlife scene for the foreseeable future, L.A. company STADIO will offer club-goers an interactive streaming experience in which the performances are fully customized and curated by the artists and their touring teams. Fans from around the world have the opportunity to join the guest list and launch the venue, as bass ambassador JSTJR brings his postponed ANIMAL STYLE show online to STADIO. Originally slated for April at the Hollywood Palladium, JSTJR will curate everything from lighting designs to tour visuals and stage designs to his online alternative experience. A unique 12TH Planet performance will follow later in the month. Sign up for the guest list at stadio.live.

Wil Swindler Quartet

Friday, May 15, 7 p.m.

The Muse Performance Space presents the composer, arranger and saxophonist performing with pianist Peter John Stolzmann, pianist Matt Smiley and drummer Dru Heller.

Terri Jo Jenkins

Friday, May 15, 7 p.m.

The jazz singer performs with her husband and pianist Jeff Jenkins and bassist Peter Huffaker as part of 100 Hundred Nights of Jazz series sponsored by La Cour and Classic Pianos.

EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The line-up for this three-day EDM event includes 12th Planet, AC Slater, Afrojack, ARMNHMR, ATLiens, Benny Benassi, BoomBox Cartel, Borgore, Chris Lorenzo, Claude VonStroke, David Guetta, Deorro, Dombresky and more.

Alive from Knew Conscious

Saturdays, 7 to 11 p.m., starting May 16

The Denver-based art gallery Knew Conscious hosts its weekly virtual concert series. Eminence Ensemble and Mikey Thunder perform on May 16; the Bordas Brothers on May 23; Unlimited Gravity, ProJect Aspect, Homemade Spaceship on May 30; Autonomix on June 6; Dynohunter with Trent Campbell of TNERTLE on June 13; and Maddy O’Neal Live Band with Brisco Jones on June 20.

Arapahoe Philharmonic Online MusicConnects Series

Tuesdays in May, 7 p.m.

This series, highlighting the orchestra’s principal musicians and guest artists, includes solo and duo recitals as well as brief chats with Arapahoe Philharmonic's Music Director Devin Patrick Hughes and the opportunity for viewers to ask questions during and after the broadcasts. Harpist Hillary Schefter plays on May 12 (live), percussionist Joey Glassman on May 19 (live) and flutist Evelyn Rutenberg on May 26 (recorded).

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

Fridays: May 22, 4 p.m.; June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily be trading the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

Five Points Jazz Virtual Festival

Saturday, May 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

A two-hour, statewide television broadcast on Rocky Mountain PBS; on KUVO Jazz, streaming at kuvo.org; and an on-demand video event on at Arts & Venues website. Performers include Hazel Miller, Dianne Reeves, Josh Blue, Jazz Arts Messengers, JoFoKe aNem, Ben Markley, Bobby LeFebre and more.

Ben Hanna

Sunday, May 17, 5 p.m.

KGNU presents the Boulder musician as part of its Sunday Live at Five weekly Facebook concert series.

Adam Bodine Trio

Thursday, May 21, 7 p.m.

Dazzle presents a live-stream set from the jazz trio at Mighty Fine Productions.

Virtual DisDance Festival

Friday, May 22, 4 p.m. to Sunday, May 24

A three-day virtual festival hosted by the Chainsmokers, with new live DJ sets from the biggest artists in dance music, straight from the DJs' homes. Headlining performers include Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Kygo, Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris), Major Lazer, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and more. The festival is broadcast on SiriusXM radio (channel 51) and on the SiriusXM app. Select sets from BPM's Virtual DisDance Festival will also replay on Monday, May 25.

Lady Justice Brewing and Lady Gang’s Git It Goodness Release

May 23

Lady Justice Brewing has cooked up a new brew with Lady Gang; the label will include a download code for the new single, ”Git It.” With women stepping forward and taking the lead in male dominated industries like craft beer brewing, music production and engineering, the brewery's owners and Lady Gang thought a beer collaboration was the perfect way to cross promote each other. The beer will be available for pickup from Lady Justice Brewing between 12 and 6 p.m. all weekend long

The Milk Blossoms

Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m.

The Milk Blossoms play a set on Sunday Live at Five, KGNU’s new Facebook Live Concert series that spotlights Colorado musicians.

Ramsey Lewis’ 85th Birthday Party

Saturday, May 30, 12 p.m.

The Grammy-Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis will celebrate his 85th birthday in fitting fashion with a digital program available to audiences worldwide. The online ticketed concert, which costs $20, marks Lewis’s first Saturday Salon, which will take place on the last Saturday of each month.

Virtual SummitFest 2020

August 5 to 6

While the first JBE Triple A SummitFest is being postponed to August of next year, Jack Barton Entertainment is hosting a virtual festival, with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music workers and musicians who can’t earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted.

Ongoing:

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians like Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick — the kind with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venues goes online with a daily concert series. Future streams will include Tommy Emmanuel, Authority Zero, Esmé Patterson and more.

Pickathon Presents a Concert a Day

Every day, at 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.