Rocky Mountain PBS Throws a Statewide Open Mic Plus More Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

Hosts Kate Perdoni and Michael Gadlin present an eclectic mix of homegrown talent during Rocky Mountain PBS's Open Mic Colorado at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

The show includes performances from hip-hop artist DJ Cavem, spoken-word artist Ashley Cornelius of Poetry 719 Page, Jim Jackson and Birgitta DePree of the Millibo Art Theatre, folk musician Kyle Harvey, hip-hop/classical musicians Alex Blocker and Michael Todd, and poet Juan Morales.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

We Are Denver Season 4: Head Room Sessions Studio

Wednesday, May 6, noon

The lineup includes Zoe Berman, Patricia McCrstyal, Baubo, Milk Blossoms, Ashley Bunn, Claire Heywood, Hound Heart and more.

Sessions

Wednesdays, May 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2 p.m.

Truideation has brought together the Recording Academy’s charitable organization MusiCares with Twitch for a first of its kind, two-hour virtual festival that takes place over the next four Wednesdays. The May 6 episode features CAM, Skip Marley, Steve Earle, Brandy Clark and DJ Twin Shadow playing and talking about the music they love.

SharkBelly Festival

Starting, Wednesday, May 6

The Belly Up in Solana Beach (owned by Steve Goldberg, brother of Belly Up Aspen owner Michael Goldberg) is streaming live recordings for ninety days, starting on Wednesday, May 6, for $7.99 each (or individual songs for $0.99). Shows include X, Macy Gray, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Built to Spill, the White Buffalo, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, English Beat and more.

Cumbancha and Lindblad Expeditions Present: Virtual Music Lounge

Thursdays in May at 2 p.m.

Live music from around the world with Donovan Copley of Hot Water from South Africa (May 7), Chris Combette from Martinique/French Guiana (May 14) and Rako Pasefika from Fiji (May 21).

John Doe

Thursday, May 7, 5 p.m.

The co-founder of Los Angeles punk band X, which just released its first new studio album in 35 years, plays an hour-long solo show from home.

S.A.F.E. Music Festival

Thursday, May 7, through Sunday, May 10

A free online event hosted by Sober AF Entertainment that includes DJs, bands, yoga and other workouts, interactive chat rooms, video conferencing and a virtual festival set up through the online game Second Life. More than sixty musical acts will participate, including CADE, Danny Quest, DWILLY and the Jake Bartley Band.

Princess Nokia

Thursday, May 7, 11 a.m.

The rapper performs as part of Billboard’s Live at Home series.

Work From Home With Watkins Family Hour

Thursdays in May 7, 14, 21, 28, 5 p.m.

The musical collective with siblings Sara and Sean Watkins hosts a variety of guests every Thursday in May, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Guests confirmed include John C. Reilly, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Ruston Kelly, The War & Treaty, Mandolin Orange, Mike Viola and Tré Burt.

KGNU Presents David Lawrence on Instagram Live

Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.

The frontman of local gypsy jazz band LAPOMPE plays a virtual set.

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

Fridays: May 8, 2 p.m.; May 22, 4 p.m.; June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily be trading the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

Elsewither

Friday, May 8, 4 p.m.

A Minecraft benefit for Groundswell Fund with ABVHVN, Alice Glass, Pussy Riot, Kreayshawn, Kitten and more.

Umphrey’s McGee

Friday, May 8, 7 p.m.

As part of its ongoing weekly virtual concert series, Breckenridge Brewery will host Umphrey's McGee this Friday for a live set, followed by an unreleased video of a show at Red Rocks. The event will also feature a donate button for fans to show support for Colorado’s Food Bank of the Rockies.

Front Porch Festival

Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

An experimental fundraiser for charities supporting Denver’s COVID response that includes four digital stages, with Alex Cruz, Amber Ryan, Dango Rose, Jon Medina, FIT36, Apex Human Performance, Fitness in the City, Sweat Den and more.

Secret Sky Festival

Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade and Slush Management present Porter Robinson’s virtual festival with a lineup that Robinson curated, including G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna Ai, Madeon, Porter Robinson, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi, Doss, Dv-i, Grrl, Knower, Kz (Livetune), Lil Texas, Nanobii, Shadient, Wavedash and Hakushi Hasegawa.

Fearless at Home

Saturday, May 9, 1 p.m.

Fearless Records, the imprint of acts like All That Remains, August Burns Red, Eat Your Heart Out and Grayscale, presents an online festival that will benefit Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

Virtual Music in the Galleries: Barry Osborne

Sunday, May 10, 1-1:45 p.m.

The Clyfford Still Museum presents the local singer-songwriter and his daughter Meta for a special Mother’s Day online concert.

Billy Bragg and the City Winery All-Stars Mother’s Day Streaming Concert Special

Sunday, May 10, 3 p.m.

With performances by Billy Bragg, Rosanne Cash, Richard Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Mountain Goats, Shovels & Rope, the Indigo Girls and more. Proceeds from the ticket price, $10, will benefit the United Nations Foundation.

Fred Hersch

Monday, May 11 ,11 a.m.

The acclaimed jazz pianist launches Fred Hersch at Home, a weekly online concert series offering listeners and viewers an expansive, in-depth musical experience. Every Monday, a fifteen-to-twenty-minute mini-concert will go live at 11 a.m. and will be archived for later viewing. Subscribers can sign up for as little as $5 a month on Hersch’s Patreon page.

Block by Blockwest

Saturday, May 16, 1 p.m.

The Minecraft music festival was originally slated for April 25 but was postponed after its servers crashed. The rescheduled event on three virtual stages features Pussy Riot, Grandson, Fever 333, Nothing.Nowhere, Hunny, Citizen, Cherry Glazerr, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Oliver Francis and more.

Five Points Jazz Virtual Festival

Saturday, May 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

A two-hour, statewide television broadcast on Rocky Mountain PBS; on KUVO Jazz, streaming at kuvo.org; and an on-demand video event on at Arts & Venues website. Performers include Hazel Miller, Dianne Reeves, Josh Blue, Jazz Arts Messengers, JoFoKe aNem, Ben Markley, Bobby LeFebre and more.

Ongoing:

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians like Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick — the kind with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venues goes online with a daily concert series. Future streams will include Tommy Emmanuel, Authority Zero, Esmé Patterson and more.

Pickathon Presents a Concert a Day

Every day, at 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.