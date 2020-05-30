El Chapultepec's Live From the Pec and More Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

In recent weeks, Denver's jazz scene has taken big hits, with the closures of Live @ Jack's and Le Cour. El Chapultepec, the classic Denver jazz club, will be hosting Live From the Pec every Sunday at 8 p.m. This weekly live-stream series showcases Tony Black & Friends and other musicians who have played the club, which opened in 1933.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

Zouk Phuturescapes

Through Sunday, May 31

A worldwide virtual-rave weekend, happening from May 29 to 31 across three time zones, comprising a curated lineup of Singapore-based and international DJs and musicians. The lineup includes Diplo, Christina Novelli, Jasmine Sokko, Yung Raja, Koflow, Inquisitive, LeNERD, Nash D, Che’Molly and more. The United States event happens at 9 p.m. on May 29. Up to 1,000 guests can register for each party, hosted on the video-conferencing platform Zoom.

Slay at Home

Through Saturday, May 30

Metal Injection hosts this virtual metal and art festival that benefits MusiCares and Global Giving. The initial lineup includes Tesseract, Darkest Hour, Twelve Foot Ninja, O'Brother, Der Weg einer Freiheit, Silvertomb, Astronoid, Contracult Collective, Myrone and A.A. Williams. More bands will announced each day through May 22.

Quarantine Comes Alive

Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m.

A virtual music festival with more than sixty artists, including ALO, Anomalie, Andy Frasco, Arlo McKinley, Aron Magner, Aqueous, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Big Something, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Brendan Bayliss, the California Honeydrops and more. Donations will be split between the artists and PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund. The event — modeled after famed one-day music marathons Brooklyn Comes Alive and Denver Comes Alive — was founded to celebrate and support musicians, provide fans with unique musical experiences from the comfort of their couch, and raise money for comprehensive COVID-19 relief.

Ramsey Lewis’s 85th Birthday Party

Saturday, May 30, noon

The Grammy Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis will celebrate his 85th birthday in fitting fashion with a digital program available to audiences worldwide. The online ticketed concert, which costs $20, marks Lewis’s first Saturday Salon, which will take place on the last Saturday of each month.

Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund

Saturday, May 30 p.m., 6 to 9 p.m.

Breckenridge Brewery and KBCO present three-hour event, which will be live-streamed and aired on KBCO and broadcast on CBS Denver, includes performances by Dave Matthews, the Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, the String Cheese Incident and more. More information and details on how to watch can be found on the CMRF website.

Tamir Handelman

Saturdays at 7 p.m. through June 27

The jazz pianist performs solo sets from his living room, focusing on a different composer each week: Harold Arlen (May 23), Miles Davis (May 30), Kenny Barron and Joao Gilberto (June 6), Chick Corea (June 13), Cole Porter (June 20), The French Connection (June 27).

Jorma Kaukonen

Saturday, May 30, 6 p.m.

The founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna plays his ninth quarantine concert from Fur Peace Ranch.

2B3

Saturday, May 30, 7 p.m.

Jazz trio 2B3 plays a live-stream concert hosted by the Muse Performance Space in Lafayette.

KGNU Presents Sunday Live at Five: Michael DeLalla

Sunday, May 31, 5 p.m.

This week’s episode of KGNU’s weekly series spotlights guitarist and composer Michael DeLalla; the station’s music director and DJ Indra Raj will interview him.

Jack Hadley Band

Monday, June 1, 8 p.m.

Dazzle and Muse Performance Space present blues guitarist and singer Jack Hadley streaming live from Mighty Fine Productions.

Swallow Hill Live: Adam Goldstein

Tuesday, June 2, 6 p.m.

Adam Goldstein, guitarist and singer of the local Celtic band Avourneen, plays a Facebook Live concert.

Gabe Mervine

Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents trumpeter Gabe Mervine and his sextet streaming a performance of Miles Davis’s album Kind of Blue from Mighty Fine Productions. This performance will also pay homage to drummer Jimmy Cobb, the drummer who played on the album and died on May 24 at the age of 91.

ManyColors

Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents the quartet ManyColors, which uses a hip-hop format to explore chords and motifs usually reserved for jazz. The show is streaming live from Mighty Fine Productions.

Lost Resort TV

Wednesdays through June 17, at 1 p.m.

Produced in conjunction with the newly founded Lost Resort online video network, the show combines new-music discovery, the history of electronic music and DJ culture with the banter of comedic/informative podcasts. Guests include Cassy (June 3), Mathew Jonson (June 10), and Inner City featuring Kevin and Dantiez Saunderson (June 17).

Whitney

Thursday, June 4, 6 p.m.

The Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre are selling tickets, $15 to $20, for Whitney’s live-stream concert to benefit NIVA (National Independent Venue Association).

Annie Booth Trio

Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents jazz pianist Annie Booth, streaming live from Mighty Fine Productions.

Trevor Hall: A Night in the Village

Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.

Trevor Hall live-streams a concert from the Fox Theatre with a Q&A session following the performance. Admission is free. RSVP to watch the live stream. Get an exclusive event poster for $29.95 (including shipping). Proceeds allow the venue to deliver this very special event with no admission fee.

Mile High Soul Club - Virtual Soul Party

Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m.

Get your quarantine twist on with Denver’s hottest soul happening. All killer, no filler ’60s soul, funk and R&B via Twitch TV.

SunSquabi’s Summer 2020 Virtual Top Down Tour

Thursdays, June 11 through August 27

Electronic jam band SunSquabi's shows will be held in different locations around Colorado, including venues, recording studios and inside the bandmembers' homes. SunSquabi will also host unique events including Q&As with fans on social media, an all-improv set, a fan-request set and a SunSquabi and Friends set. The band will debut tons of new music and visual components, offering the best possible visual experience for audiences everywhere. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Can’d Aid Foundation. Packages are $50 to $100 and include all the concerts.

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine

Thursday, June 11, 5:30 p.m.

Produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, the tribute will include family and friends sharing memories and songs while raising money for several charitable organizations including NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Alive, whose Grief Center is providing free counseling sessions to anyone in Middle Tennessee who has had a family member die of COVID-19.

Guilty Pleasures Virtual Cabaret

Friday, June 12, 7:30 p.m.

The New York-based cabaret troupe includes a cast of dancers, singers and personalities, some of whom are from Colorado. The group is bringing its guiltiest pleasures straight to your home via Zoom, with a variety of song and dance acts that celebrate all the joys that come with summertime. Get the password to the show by messaging the company through its website or social media. There is a suggested donation of $5 via its website or Venmo.

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily be trading the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

Porch Pride: A Bluegrass Pride Queer-antine Festival

June 27 and 28

A two-day streaming festival including more than ten hours of live music over what would have been Pride weekend in San Francisco. Performances include many talented musicians, singers and songwriters, including Amythyst Kiah and Molly Tuttle.

Virtual SummitFest 2020

August 5 to 6

While the first JBE Triple A SummitFest is being postponed until August of next year, Jack Barton Entertainment is hosting a virtual festival, with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music workers and musicians who can’t earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted.

Ongoing:

Anythink’s Backyard Concert Series

Second Friday of the Month, June through August, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

To carry on the tradition of connecting with community through music, Anythink Library’s concert series will be hosted exclusively online. Streamed live, the series will be accessible to the greater Anythink community, from local customers in Adams County to library supporters and music fans around the globe. The lineup includes Walker Williams Band (June 12), Leon and the Revival (July 10), and Hazel Miller & the Collective (August 14).

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians such as Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venue goes online with a daily concert series highlighting some of the best local artists.

Live From the Pec

Sundays, 8 p.m.

A weekly live-stream series showcasing musicians who have played legendary Denver club El Chapultepec.



Monster Energy Outbreak Presents: Live on Location

Debuts on Friday, May 29, 6 p.m.

A virtual festival comprising nine episodes, which happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. over three consecutive weekends in May and June, each including top breakout hip-hop talent performing from various locations.

Pickathon Presents a Concert a Day

Every day, 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.