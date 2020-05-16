Five Points Jazz Festival and More Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

This year's Five Points Jazz Festival won't be taking over Welton Street, but that doesn't mean we can't honor Denver's proud jazz heritage.

From 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, the Five Points Jazz Virtual Festival will be broadcast on Rocky Mountain PBS and its YouTube page; on KUVO Jazz, streaming at kuvo.org; and as an on-demand video event on the Arts & Venues website.

Performers include Hazel Miller, Dianne Reeves, Josh Blue, Jazz Arts Messengers, JoFoKe aNem, Ben Markley, Bobby LeFebre and more.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

2020 Virtual Colorado MahlerFest

Through May 17

Although this year’s MahlerFest was canceled, the festival’s organizers have curated a collection of performances, films, a virtual symposium, art gallery and more that will be released each day at 3:30 p.m. Materials will be released across a number of online platforms and collected at the MahlerFest website. A performance of Mahler’s second symphony is the final video to be released. It will be preceded by performances of visiting composer Philip Sawyers’s tone poem Homage to Kandinsky, which was scheduled for the final performance with the symphony, and Act I of Richard Wagner’s Die Walküre, which was planned for a unique presentation in the underground parking garage of Boulder’s 29th Street shopping district.

Block by Blockwest

Saturday, May 16, 1 p.m.

The Minecraft music festival was originally slated for April 25 but was postponed after its servers crashed. The rescheduled event on three virtual stages features Pussy Riot, Grandson, Fever 333, Nothing.Nowhere, Hunny, Citizen, Cherry Glazerr, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Oliver Francis and more.

EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Friday, May 15, through Sunday, May 17, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The lineup for this three-day EDM event includes 12th Planet, AC Slater, Afrojack, ARMNHMR, ATLiens, Benny Benassi, BoomBox Cartel, Borgore, Chris Lorenzo, Claude VonStroke, David Guetta, Deorro, Dombresky and more.

Alive from Knew Conscious

Saturdays, 7 to 11 p.m., starting May 16

The Denver-based art gallery Knew Conscious hosts its weekly virtual concert series. Eminence Ensemble and Mikey Thunder perform on May 16; the Bordas Brothers on May 23; Unlimited Gravity, ProJect Aspect, Homemade Spaceship on May 30; Autonomix on June 6; Dynohunter with Trent Campbell of TNERTLE on June 13; and Maddy O’Neal Live Band with Brisco Jones on June 20.

Arapahoe Philharmonic Online MusicConnects Series

Tuesdays in May, 7 p.m.

This series, highlighting the orchestra’s principal musicians and guest artists, includes solo and duo recitals as well as brief chats with Arapahoe Philharmonic Music Director Devin Patrick Hughes and the opportunity for viewers to ask questions during and after the broadcasts. Harpist Hillary Schefter plays on May 12 (live), percussionist Joey Glassman on May 19 (live) and flutist Evelyn Rutenberg on May 26 (recorded).

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

Fridays: May 22, 4 p.m.; June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily be trading the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

Ben Hanna

Sunday, May 17, 5 p.m.

KGNU presents the Boulder musician as part of its Sunday Live at Five weekly Facebook concert series.

Yonder Mountain String Band “Yonder May” Archival Video Releases

May 21 and May 28, 2:20 p.m.

The local jamgrass band teamed up with JamBase to present “Yonder May,” a weekly video broadcast of Yonder Mountain String Band sets from the 1990s and early 2000s, culled from the band’s personal, fan-gifted VHS tape collection.

Work From Home With Watkins Family Hour

May 21 and May 28, 5 p.m.

The musical collective with siblings Sara and Sean Watkins hosts a variety of guests every Thursday in May, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Guests confirmed include John C. Reilly, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Ruston Kelly, The War & Treaty, Mandolin Orange, Mike Viola and Tré Burt.

Adam Bodine Trio

Thursday, May 21, 7 p.m.

Dazzle presents a live-stream set from the jazz trio at Mighty Fine Productions.

Virtual DisDance Festival

Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 24

A three-day virtual festival hosted by the Chainsmokers, with new live DJ sets from the biggest artists in dance music, straight from the DJs' homes. Headlining performers include Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Kygo, Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris), Major Lazer, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and more. The festival is broadcast on SiriusXM radio (channel 51) and on the SiriusXM app. Select sets from BPM's Virtual DisDance Festival will also replay on Monday, May 25.

Lady Justice Brewing and Lady Gang’s Git It Goodness Release

May 23

Lady Justice Brewing has cooked up a new brew with Lady Gang; the label will include a download code for a new Lady Gang single, ”Git It.” With women stepping forward and taking the lead in male-dominated industries like craft beer brewing, music production and engineering, the brewery's owners and Lady Gang thought a beer collaboration was the perfect way to cross-promote each other. The beer will be available for pick-up from Lady Justice Brewing between 12 and 6 p.m. all weekend long

The Milk Blossoms

Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m.

The Milk Blossoms play a set on Sunday Live at Five, KGNU’s new Facebook Live Concert series that spotlights Colorado musicians.

Slay at Home

Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30

Metal Injection hosts this virtual metal and art festival that benefits MusiCares and Global Giving. The initial lineup includes Tesseract, Darkest Hour, Twelve Foot Ninja, O'Brother, Der Weg einer Freiheit, Silvertomb, Astronoid, Contracult Collective, Myrone and A.A. Williams. More bands will announced each day through May 22.

Ramsey Lewis’s 85th Birthday Party

Saturday, May 30, noon

The Grammy-Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis will celebrate his 85th birthday in fitting fashion with a digital program available to audiences worldwide. The online ticketed concert, which costs $20, marks Lewis’s first Saturday Salon, which will take place on the last Saturday of each month.

2B3

Saturday, May 30, 7 p.m.

Jazz trio 2B3 plays a live-stream concert hosted by the Muse Performance Space in Lafayette.

SunSquabi’s Summer 2020 Virtual Top Down Tour

Thursdays, June 11 through August 27

Electronic jam band SunSquabi's shows will be held in different locations around Colorado, including venues, recording studios and inside the bandmembers' homes. SunSquabi will also host unique events including Q&As with fans on social media, an all-improv set, a fan-request set and a SunSquabi and Friends set. The band will debut tons of new music and visual components, offering the best possible visual experience for audiences everywhere. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Can’d Aid Foundation. Packages are $50 to $100 and include all the concerts.

Virtual SummitFest 2020

August 5 to 6

While the first JBE Triple A SummitFest is being postponed until August of next year, Jack Barton Entertainment is hosting a virtual festival, with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music workers and musicians who can’t earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted.

Ongoing:

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians like Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick — the kind with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venues goes online with a daily concert series. Future streams will include Tommy Emmanuel, Authority Zero, Esmé Patterson and more.

Pickathon Presents a Concert a Day

Every day, at 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.