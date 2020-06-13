Juneteenth Music Festival and More Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

Juneteenth is coming, and while celebrations of the end of slavery in the United States are sure to be different in a year with a global pandemic, that doesn't mean the festivities aren't happening. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 18, go online for the Virtual Juneteenth Music Festival, headlined by DJ Jazzy Jeff.

All are invited to join online for a positive, educational and entertaining day celebrating African-American history and the mission to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The event includes musicians, merchants, artisans, comedians and creatives from around the globe.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

Digital Mirage 2.0

Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14

The Digital Mirage 2.0 lineup includes A-Trak (Drum Machine Set), Boys Noize, Kaskade (Redux Set), Elohim, Aluna (Alunageorge), GRiZ, Chromeo, SG Lewis, ZHU, EVAN GIIA, and more. The Digital Mirage virtual music festival aims to mobilize its large platform and fan base to donate the funds from the stream to the Equal Justice Initiative. They will also be donating a portion of all merch proceeds to Color of Change. Both of these initiatives have been supported strongly by the Black Lives Matter movement. The festival promoters, Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade, came to this decision alongside their charity partner, Plus1.

URL’s Ultimate Madness

Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m.

With round one complete, eight MCs have earned their chance to take one step closer to winning the grand $25,000 prize and a chance to compete at NOME 10. Another 8 MCs will face off in round two, kicking off on Saturday. The lineup includes Your Honor vs. Ru Bando; Jey the Nitewing vs. Lu Castro; Fonz vs. Eazy the Block Captain; Brooklyn Hanz vs. Ace Amin.

Swallow Hill Live: Patrick Dethlefs

Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Patrick Dethlefs is live-streaming a set and donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the event to Swallow Hill.

Jorma Kaukonen

Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m.

The founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna plays his eleventh solo quarantine concert from Fur Peace Ranch.

Greeley Blues Jam

Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Although the Greeley Blue Jam blues festival was canceled this year, there will be a virtual version of it including Erica Brown and the Cast Iron Queens and Grace Kuch Band, who were originally slated to perform this year.

KGNU’s Live at Five

Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m.

The frontwomen of alt-Americana band Foxfeather will sing their tunes.

Lost Resort TV

Wednesdays through June 17 at 1 p.m.

Produced in conjunction with the newly founded Lost Resort online video network, the show combines new-music discovery, the history of electronic music and DJ culture, and the banter of comedic/informative podcasts. Guests include Cassy (June 3), Mathew Jonson (June 10), and Inner City, featuring Kevin and Dantiez Saunderson (June 17).

SunSquabi’s Summer 2020 Virtual Top Down Tour

Thursdays through August 27

Electronic jam band SunSquabi's shows will be held in different locations around Colorado, including venues, recording studios and inside the bandmembers' homes. SunSquabi will also host unique events including Q&As with fans on social media, an all-improv set, a fan-request set and a SunSquabi and Friends set. The band will debut tons of new music and visual components, offering the best possible visual experience for audiences everywhere. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Can’d Aid Foundation. Packages are $50 to $100 and include all the concerts.

Michael Franti

Friday, June 19, July 18, August 15, 7 p.m.

With concerts currently postponed, globally recognized musician and humanitarian Michael Franti has an alternative way for fans to socially connect with his Soulrocker community: the Stay at Home Concert World Tour series. Each show offers a different experience with themes: Work Hard and Be Nice Record Release Party June 19; Michael Franti Live from Soulshine Bali on July 18; and the Soulrocker House Party on August 15.

Virtual 1940s Ball

Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m. to midnight

The Virtual 1940s Ball spotlights some of the best vintage artists in the world, including director Nick Hilscher and vocalist Hannah Truckenbrod of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Satin Dollz, Tom Carradine's Cockney Sing-a-long, Dandy Wellington and His Band, Bob Hope impersonator William P. Johnson, Frank Sinatra impersonator Derek Evilsizor, Professor Phelyx, Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra, Flatirons Jazz Orchestra, Jeremy Mohney Jazz, Bianca and the Flyboys and more.

KGNU’s Live at Five

Sunday, June 21, 5 p.m.

The irreverent blues musician Reverend Freakchild will perform.

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily trade the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

SuperMagick

Thursday, June 25, 8 p.m.

The local funk/soul/disco band plays a live-stream set.

Josh Groban

Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m.

Josh Groban, along with longtime guitarist Tariqh Akoni and piano player Mark Stephens, will perform a career-spanning set, filled with some of his greatest hits, fan favorites and a few new songs.

Porch Pride: A Bluegrass Pride Queer-antine Festival

June 27 and 28

A two-day streaming festival including more than ten hours of live music over what would have been Pride weekend in San Francisco. Performances include many talented musicians, singers and songwriters, including Amythyst Kiah and Molly Tuttle.

KGNU’s Live at Five

Sunday, June 28, 5 p.m.

Fort Collins bluesy Americana soul musician Matthew Wilburn Skinner from Tallgrass performs.

“The Show Must Go On”

Starts June 30, 7 p.m.

Historic Elitch Theatre, which celebrates its 130 anniversary this year, kicks off its summer virtual live music series with David Tipton. Throughout the month of July, the venue will also host the Children's Day Family FunFest, Youth Film Festival, Virtual Art Galleries and a Virtual Silent Auction via the Historic Elitch Theatre Facebook page and ETFest.com.

Virtual SummitFest 2020

August 5 to 6

While the first JBE Triple A SummitFest is being postponed until August of next year, Jack Barton Entertainment is hosting a virtual festival, with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music workers and musicians who can’t earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted.

Ongoing:

Anythink’s Backyard Concert Series

Second Friday of the Month, June through August, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

To carry on the tradition of connecting with community through music, Anythink Library’s concert series will be hosted exclusively online. Streamed live, the series will be accessible to the greater Anythink community, from local customers in Adams County to library supporters and music fans around the globe. The lineup includes the Walker Williams Band (June 12), Leon and the Revival (July 10), and Hazel Miller & the Collective (August 14).

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians such as Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venue goes online with a daily concert series highlighting some of the best local artists.

Live From the Pec

Sundays, 8 p.m.

A weekly live-stream series showcasing musicians who have played legendary Denver club El Chapultepec.



Monster Energy Outbreak Presents: Live on Location

6 p.m.

A virtual festival comprising nine episodes, which happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. over three consecutive weekends in May and June, each including top breakout hip-hop talent performing from various locations.

Pickathon Presents a Concert a Day

Every day, 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.