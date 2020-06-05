Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene and More Online Concerts

Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene is playing an online concert on Monday, June 8.

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during the COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

Dazzle continues to drop a string of first-rate live sets from some of Denver's best musicians.

The blues-rock band, Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene, will be performing at 8 p.m. Monday, June 8 from Mighty Fine Productions.

Below are more offerings; one-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about additional events.

Sturgill Simpson

Friday, June 5, 6 p.m.

Sturgill Simpson’s tour supporting his latest effort, Sound & Fury, was scrapped over coronavirus, but he’ll be streaming a set from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Primavera Sound

Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6

Although this year’s music festival in Barcelona was canceled, there are streams of full sets from previous festivals, including Jonathan Wilson, Sharon Van Etten, Swans, Caribou, Angel Olsen, Warpaint and Jamie XX this weekend.

Ben Markley Trio

Friday, June 5, 7 p.m.

The jazz pianist streams live from the Muse Performance Space in Lafayette. All proceeds go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Be On Key Live Stream Benefit

Friday, June 5, 7 p.m.

Jay Bianchi keeps the Grateful Dead and music community alive in Colorado. This event, which includes sets from Zach Nugent, David Gans and Shawn Cunnane, supports his endeavors to make sure that the music never stops. Consider donating or purchasing some merchandise, all proceeds go directly to the club.

Elsewither Academy String Formal

Saturday, June 6, 4 p.m.

Open Pit and Vitalic Noise present a Minecraft prom featuring Ayen & Funke, Bag Raiders, Bodyimage, Brux & Ninajirachi, GRRL, Hannah Diamond and more. All proceeds benefit the National Bail Funds Network.

Motown Groove

Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.

A virtual version of AKA Miggy’s Motown, soul, oldies and funk dance party.

Dave Corbus

Saturday, June 6, 7 p.m.

The jazz guitarist streams live from the Muse Performance Space in Lafayette. All proceeds go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Mile High Soul Club - Virtual Soul Party

Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m.

Get your quarantine twist on with Denver’s hottest soul happening. All killer, no filler ’60s soul, funk and R&B via Twitch TV.

KGNU’s Live at Five

Sunday, June 7, 5 p.m.

Denver alternative musician Joseph Lamar will live-stream his genre-defying blend of R&B, pop, gospel and rock.

Clay Rose

Sunday, June 7, 7 p.m.

This all-request virtual concert spotlights singer-songwriter Clay Rose (of Gasoline Lollipops) and drummer Adam Perry (also a Westword writer). The concert will be performed in a Morrison backyard near Red Rocks, and will be the Boulder duo's sixth virtual concert during the pandemic. Donations can be made during the show via Venmo (@Clay-Rose-2) and PayPal (clayrosemusic@gmail.com).

Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene

Monday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents the roots-rock band streaming from Mighty Fine Productions.

Tenia Nelson Trio

Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents jazz pianist Tenia Nelson and her trio streaming live from Mighty Fine Productions.

“A Night For Austin”

Wednesday, June 10, 7 p.m.

A two hour, commercial-free telethon-style broadcast with Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Willie Nelson and Annie Nelson. This is a fundraiser for Austin Community Foundation.

Dave Devine Trio

Wednesday, June 10, 8 p.m.

Dazzle presents jazz guitarist Dave Devine and his trio, streaming from Mighty Fine Productions.

SunSquabi’s Summer 2020 Virtual Top Down Tour

Thursdays, June 11 through August 27

Electronic jam band SunSquabi's shows will be held in different locations around Colorado, including venues, recording studios and inside the bandmembers' homes. SunSquabi will also host unique events including Q&As with fans on social media, an all-improv set, a fan-request set and a SunSquabi and Friends set. The band will debut tons of new music and visual components, offering the best possible visual experience for audiences everywhere. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Can’d Aid Foundation. Packages are $50 to $100 and include all the concerts.

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine

Thursday, June 11, 5:30 p.m.

Produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, the tribute will include family and friends sharing memories and songs while raising money for several charitable organizations including NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Alive, whose Grief Center is providing free counseling sessions to anyone in Middle Tennessee who has had a family member die of COVID-19.

Kyle Hollingsworth’s Big Show

Thursday, June 11, 7 p.m.

Hollingsworth’s solo streaming show aims to bring something fun and unique to his community of fans. The Big Show will provide viewers the chance to laugh, smile, dance and just simply escape from everyday stress. The show will also feature special guests, surprises, and a one-of-a-kind exclusive musical experience.

Guilty Pleasures Virtual Cabaret

Friday, June 12, 7:30 p.m.

The New York-based cabaret troupe includes a cast of dancers, singers and personalities, some of whom are from Colorado. The group is bringing its guiltiest pleasures straight to your home via Zoom, with a variety of song and dance acts that celebrate all the joys that come with summertime. Get the password to the show by messaging the company through its website or social media. There is a suggested donation of $5 via its website or Venmo.

KGNU’s Live at Five

Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m.

The frontwomen of alt-Americana band Foxfeather will sing their tunes.

Lost Resort TV

Wednesdays through June 17 at 1 p.m.

Produced in conjunction with the newly founded Lost Resort online video network, the show combines new music discovery, the history of electronic music and DJ culture, with the banter of comedic/informative podcasts. Guests include Cassy (June 3), Mathew Jonson (June 10), Inner City featuring Kevin and Dantiez Saunderson (June 17).

KGNU’s Live at Five

Sunday, June 21, 5 p.m.

The irreverent blues musician Reverend Freakchild will perform.

Will Hoge: My House to Your House Tour

June 22, 4 p.m.; June 26, 4 p.m.

Will Hoge will temporarily be trading the road for the worldwide web with a series of webcasts from his home in Nashville.

SuperMagick

Thursday, June 25, 8 p.m.

The local funk/soul/disco band plays a live-stream set.

Josh Groban

Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m.

Josh Groban, along with long time guitarist Tariqh Akoni and piano player Mark Stephens, will perform a career spanning set, filled with some of his greatest hits, fan favorites and a few new songs.

Porch Pride: A Bluegrass Pride Queer-antine Festival

June 27 and 28

A two-day streaming festival including more than ten hours of live music over what would have been Pride weekend in San Francisco. Performances include many talented musicians, singers and songwriters, including Amythyst Kiah and Molly Tuttle.

KGNU’s Live at Five

Sunday, June 28, 5 p.m.

Fort Collins bluesy Americana soul musician Matthew Wilburn Skinner from Tallgrass performs.

Virtual SummitFest 2020

August 5 to 6

While the first JBE Triple A SummitFest is being postponed until August of next year, Jack Barton Entertainment is hosting a virtual festival, with a virtual tip jar directly connected to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music workers and musicians who can’t earn a living again until large gatherings are permitted.

Ongoing:

Anythink’s Backyard Concert Series

Second Friday of the Month, June through August, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

To carry on the tradition of connecting with community through music, Anythink Library’s concert series will be hosted exclusively online. Streamed live, the series will be accessible to the greater Anythink community, from local customers in Adams County to library supporters and music fans around the globe. The lineup includes Walker Williams Band (June 12), Leon and the Revival (July 10), and Hazel Miller & the Collective (August 14).

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians such as Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Grammy Museum #MuseumAtHome

Every day, the Grammy Museum is dropping new archival concerts for you to enjoy.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venue goes online with a daily concert series highlighting some of the best local artists.

Live From the Pec

Sundays, 8 p.m.

A weekly live-stream series showcasing musicians who have played legendary Denver club El Chapultepec.



Monster Energy Outbreak Presents: Live on Location

6 p.m.

A virtual festival comprising nine episodes, which happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. over three consecutive weekends in May and June, each including top breakout hip-hop talent performing from various locations.

Pickathon Presents a Concert a Day

Every day, 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.