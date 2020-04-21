Radiohead, Brandy Clark and More of This Week's Best Online Concerts

For those who are craving live music as much as we are during this COVID-19 pandemic, bands around the world are rising to the occasion, offering streaming concerts, archival shows and more.

Below are some of the offerings. One-off shows are up top, and ongoing series are below. We'll update the list as we hear about more events.

Taylor Scott Hosts Tuesday Happy Hour

Tuesday, April 21 and 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Denver-based singer-songwriter Taylor Scott hosts happy-hour sets every Tuesday in April, focusing on different themes each week.

Brandy Clark

Wednesday, April 22, 5 p.m.

The Nashville-based country singer, who released Your Life Is a Record last month, performs live on Instagram.

Madison Cunningham

Wednesday, April 22, 6 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and guitarist performs as part of the Bluegrass Situation's new weekly live-stream variety show, Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, which helps raise funds for COVID relief.

Laurie Dameron

Wednesday April 22, 2:22 p.m.

The Boulder-based singer-songwriter shares a bit of her "Spaceship Earth: What Can I Do?" presentation and her new song "Don't Worry,” written in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. You don't need to, but you can buy a ticket for any amount from $1 to anything or consider it a tip for her tip jar at paypal.me/Croaky22.

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back

Thursday, April 23, 6 p.m.

A live-stream fundraising concert for the LGBTQ nightlife industry featuring Troye Sivan, Cyndi Lauper, Kim Petras, Rufus Wainwright, Alan Cumming, Allie X, Betty Who, Carlie Hanson and many more.

Norah Jones

Thursday, April 23, 2 p.m.

Jones does a weekly live stream on Facebook.

Radiohead

Thursday, April 23, 3 p.m.

Radiohead is streaming previously recorded concerts on Thursdays via YouTube.

Play On Fest

April 24 to 26

The three-day virtual music festival includes footage from more than sixty acts, including Anderson.Paak, Brandi Carlile, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Coldplay, Green Day, the Flaming Lips, Korn, Paramore, Weezer and more. Donations and sales from merch, including hoodies, T-shirts and face masks, go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Kōkua Festival 2020 - Live From Home

Saturday, April 25, 4 p.m.

In celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day and in support of the Kōkua Hawai?i Foundation and COVID-19 relief efforts, Jack Johnson will host and perform a two-hour live stream from his front porch in Hawaii, where he will share the digital stage with special at-home performances from Ben Harper, G. Love, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Paula Fuga, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Anuhea, Ron Artis II and his brother, Thunderstorm Artis. Viewers will also be treated to at-home cooking lessons from some of Hawaii’s top chefs, Ed Kenney and Mark Noguchi.

Bed Room Sessions Presents - James Jewkes

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

The world premiere of James Jewkes performing his dynamic guitar epic Eagles>Planes.

Virtual Soul Party with Mile High Soul Club

Friday, April 25, 8 p.m.

DJ Steve Cervantes will spin the best ‘60s soul, funk and R&B.

Swallow Hill Presents: Grace Clark Facebook Live Concert

Friday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Local singer-songwriter Grace Clark performs with Zach Jackson. Virtual tip jar: Venmo @ Grace-Clark-10.

Reno Divorce

Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m.

The Denver band plays a Facebook live-stream show from EastFax Tap for Punk Rock Saves Lives, the local organization that pushes the punk community to focus on health concerns, equal rights, human rights and more.

Lindsay Ell

Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m.

The country star plays a virtual concert from her home as part of the tenth annual Mile High Country Q & Brew that benefits Denver’s Tennyson Center for Children, which has served Colorado’s most neglected, abused and traumatized children for more than 116 years. During the concert, viewers will be able to donate to hear a favorite song played or bid on unique items.

Ongoing:

Birdcall Lockdown

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 p.m. through April 23

Birdcall restaurant is hosting a live-music series every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. through April 23. Tuesday, March 31, is Rob Drabkin; Wednesday, April 1, is Zach Heckendorf; Tuesday, April 7, is Brad Corrigan of Dispatch; Wednesday, April 8, is Mandy Groves; Thursday, April 9, is LVDY; Thursday, April 16, is Ramakhandra; Thursday, April 23, is Babelord.

Dazzle’s Online Stage

Ongoing

Local musicians like Jeff Jenkins, MaryLynn Gillaspie, Tom Gershwin, Annie Booth and more have uploaded videos of themselves playing from home. You can support these musicians through their Venmo/PayPal handle above their videos.

Dead & Company

6 p.m. every Saturday

We admit it: Dead & Company is not a Denver band. But the Grateful Dead has such strong ties to Red Rocks, City Park and our jam-band scene that we'd be remiss not to mention the free One More Saturday Night couch tour the band has embarked on. Tune in Saturday night on the Dead & Company Facebook page; there you can make donations to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Itchy-O

From the Vault Concert Series

8 p.m. every Saturday

Every Saturday, Denver's 57-member experimental troupe of masked musicians will be live-streaming an HD-recorded concert from its archives. Expect ritual, mayhem and magick — the kind with a "k."

Levitt Pavilion Denver Digital Concert Series

Denver's best outdoor venues goes online with a daily concert series. Future streams will include Tommy Emmanuel, Authority Zero, Esmé Patterson and more.

Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day

Every day, at 2 p.m.

A benefit for the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Pickathon opens its vaults for one full concert a day for sixty days. Artists currently confirmed include Drive-By Truckers, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, Mac DeMarco, Tyler Childers, Charles Bradley, Tank and the Bangas, Thee Oh Sees, People Under the Stairs, Damien Jurado, The Lone Bellow, Ex Hex, Foxygen, Andrew Bird, Brownout, Divine Fits, DakhaBrakha, Vieux Farka Touré, Willie Watson and more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Although the ARISE Music Festival was postponed until 2021, the organizers have teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, which spotlights Colorado-based bands and artists, premieres music videos and offers interactive activities online every Friday.

Secret Dance Addiction

Secret Dance Addiction, a dance party and social community for the sober-curious movement, will live-stream DJ sets through its app starting April 10. SDA is currently free to join and plans to launch live events in Denver this summer.

Streams With Grit

Daily, 5 p.m.

Underground Music Showcase presents a daily live-music show with tips and donations going directly to the artists.

String Cheese Incident: Friday Night Cheese

Fridays, 6 p.m.

A weekly webcast of String Cheese Incident concerts from the past streamed on the band’s Facebook page and at Nugs.TV.

What virtual concerts and music festivals are you looking forward to in the days ahead? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.