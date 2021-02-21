Reader: Can't Wait for Live Music at Local 46 Again!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

After nearly a decade of serving up drinks, live music and plenty of camaraderie at 4586 Tennyson Street, Local 46 Bar and Biergarten went dark last fall. Pandemic restrictions had limited its short-term options, and its long-term future was looking dim, since the property owner had a deal to sell.

But that deal has now fallen through, and the landlord has given Local 46 owners Niya and Grant Gingerich a short-term lease that will allow them to reopen Local 46 from the end of April through the summer. And after that, they'll be moving Local 46 to a new space that they'll own, at 3930 West 38th Avenue, where they'll reopen with a new name: Local 38.

“We feel like over the last nine years, we've had it pretty set how it was working really well for the community and for our staff,” Niya Gingerich says. “We want to re-create that as much as possible."

And their fans are eager to welcome them back. Says Joe:

Finally, a happy story to come out of the pandemic. I don't care what name this place goes by or the number of its address, I care about the community it creates.



Notes Sheila:

Local 46 has been a wonderful part of the community and the owners put a ton into it.



Adds Gordon:



I hope the same clientele comes to the new place; I always met some interesting folks there.



Replies Jaymie:

Local 46 was my favorite place to hang out. I'll be back for the local scene and the local music!



Concludes Liv:

Can’t wait for live music again!



While there will be outdoor concerts this summer at Local 46, the Gingeriches were denied an application to offer live music outdoors at the new spot. They're now going for a cabaret license, which will allow live music indoors.

