Reader: So Many Iconic Places Are Shutting Down!

After a long run, Streets Denver closed the doors at 1501 East Colfax Avenue at the end of last weekend. Coping with the pandemic was challenging enough, but then owner John Elliott, who in 2018 bought the punk bar and venue then known as Streets of London, died in November at age 51, during his second battle with COVID-19.

That was the beginning of the end. “We are both out of words and out of time,” the venue posted on Facebook at the end of March. “As many of you know, or have surmised, Streets was running on borrowed time. It is with heavy hearts we tell you that after this week, Streets will change ownership and no longer continue as we know it.”

Regulars toasted the venue in person last weekend, and on the Westword Facebook post with the sad news that Streets Denver had run its course. Says Andrea:



Damn! This hits hard.



Adds Brian:



This sucks! Will never forget seeing Dillinger Escape Plan there twice in 2017, both shows were insane!!



Notes Dom:



RIP to the worst drinks in Denver.



Recalls Nichole:

Many good and creepy times at Streets. RIP.



Remembers Aislynne:



I lived on the block next door twenty plus years ago. Such a shame that so many iconic places are shutting down.



Comments Sean:



The loss of John Elliott and now the loss of Streets, too, is very heartbreaking. I loved Streets before he owned it and always stopped by when in the neighborhood, but his vision and leadership was a great thing for Denver's punk scene and the community as a whole.



Concludes Dave:



I've been in Denver twenty-plus years. Good venues have gone, and good ones always take their place. Pour some out for the dead ones.



Steven Alix, who owns the gay nightclub X Bar, will take over the spot.

What do you remember about Streets of London? Streets Denver? What clubs do you miss? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.