Justin Bieber Cancels 2020 Tour; Red Rocks Season Starts May 13

Justin Bieber just canceled his 2020 tour, which was supposed to launch in Seattle on May 14. That's a day after the City and County of Denver-run Red Rocks Amphitheatre season is now scheduled to begin.

"In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour,” says the cancellation announcement. “While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

The tour, which was slated to support Bieber's new album, Changes, would have lasted through the summer, wrapping up in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on September 26. When the Denver date of June 13 was announced back in January, Bieber was scheduled to play at Mile High Stadium, but the venue was subsequently, and quietly, changed to the Pepsi Center.

Brad Paisley is still scheduled to play the Pepsi Center on May 29; it will be the first concert at the venue since Post Malone played one final show there as the industry came to a standstill over COVID-19.

Currently, Mile High Stadium's first music event on the revamped schedule is the Global Dance Festival, July 10-11, though Drums Along the Rockies has canceled its July 12 event over COVID-19 concerns.

"After several weeks of closely monitoring the situation – in coordination with Drum Corps International (DCI) and other drum corps (read more) – the Blue Knights have made the difficult decision to cancel our planning for the 2020 summer national tour due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic," writes Mark Arnold, CEO of Ascend Performing Arts. "This will be the first time the Blue Knights will not field a drum and bugle corps in 62 years."

As for Red Rocks, Russ is now scheduled to perform the first concert of the year on May 13; Global Dub Festival is on the Red Rocks calendar for May 16.