Levitt Pavilion Announces First Shows of 2024 Summer Concert Series

Levitt Pavilion's Free Summer Concert Series is a gift to local music lovers, and the nonprofit venue has just announced a portion of this year's lineup. The series, which runs from May to October, isn't Levitt's only offering: The venue also produces ticketed shows, and this year's lineup includes such acts as slowdive and the Beach Boys.
To RSVP or buy VIP tickets to the free concert series (VIP provides early entry, access to a VIP seating area and one free drink) head to levittdenver.org on Friday, February 23. General admission to the free concerts can be reserved a month before the show date, but RSVPs are not necessary.
Here are all the concerts announced so far, divided by free and ticketed. (Note: An asterisk indicates support to be added; the lineup is subject to change.)
Ticketed:
Slowdive with special guest Drab Majesty
Wednesday, May 1
Caifanes and Café Tacvba
Friday, June 14
Cool Vibes Reggae Fest 2024 presents the Movement
Saturday, June 15
The Beach Boys
Wednesday, August 14
Gipsy Kings
Friday, August 23
Free:
Paa Kow with Zimbira
Friday, May 17
Etana and Link & Chain
Saturday, May 18
Kutandara with Mokomba Ensemble
Sunday, June 2
Buffalo Nichols*
Thursday, June 13
Central City Opera with Grande Orquesta Navarre
Sunday, June 16
Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins
Wednesday, June 19
Sunny War*
Thursday, June 20
Chali 2na and Cut Chemist*
Friday, July 19
Po' Ramblin' Boys with Drunken Hearts
Friday, August 2
Dashiki Fest*
Saturday, August 31