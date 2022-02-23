Levitt Pavilion Sets Tune for Free Summer Concert Series

Levitt Pavilion's Free Summer Concert Series is a gift to local music lovers, and the nonprofit venue has just announced a portion of this year's lineup, as well as some of its ticketed concerts.
Mark your calendars: VIP tickets (which are $35-$50 and include early admission, access to a VIP seating area one free drink) will go on sale Friday, February 25, for the 2022 concert season, which kicks off May 13. General admission to the free concerts can be reserved a month before the show date, but RSVPs are not necessary.
Here are the free concerts that Levitt has announced so far (note: * indicates support to be added; lineup subject to change. ^ signifies a performance in Spanish):
May 13: Son Rompe Pera*^
May 20: Black Uhuru with Dylans Dharma plus special guest Selasee & The Fafa Family
May 22: La Santa Cecilia*^
May 26: Los Amigos Invisibles*^
June 3: Mark Farina*
June 9: Della Mae with Jacob Jolliff Band
June 10: Steep Canyon Rangers*
June 11: Calexico*
June 12: Kutandara with Maputo Mensah and Logo Ligi
June 15: Femi Kuti and the Positive Force*
June 19: Blitzen Trapper with Laney Jones
September 24: Cool Vibes Reggae Fest
September 25: Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival^
The ticketed concerts, held in partnership with Live Nation, include:
May 14: Big Head Todd & The Monsters with The Samples & Freddy Jones Band
May 29: Tears for Fears with Garbage
July 24: STS9: Walk the Sky
August 16: Big Time Rush*
August 23: Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Levitt Pavilion has also launched its annual fundraising campaign, with a goal of raising $25,000 to help support its fifty free concerts. Contributions can be made through the donation button on Levitt Pavilion's website; those who donate during the fundraiser will receive a "thank you" note on the venue's LED screen, and those who donate over $100 will also receive a free T-shirt designed by local artist Joe Murray (Auberon Design). The fundraiser will end on May 13, or whenever the goal is met.
"We are so excited to launch our annual fundraising campaign in support of all the incredible nights of music under the stars we have to look forward to this summer," says Jessi Whitten, Levitt Pavilion's marketing and development director. “Music lovers know concerts can be prohibitively expensive, but Levitt seeks to make music accessible, not only by making them free for all Coloradans to attend, but by making the act of donating central to our process for those looking to give back. Whether it’s the equivalent of the cost of one regular concert ticket or a major philanthropic gift, donors can enjoy a summer of music knowing that they made it possible.”
The outdoor amphitheater venue, an arm of the Levitt Foundation, debuted at Ruby Hill Park in July 2017. Since then, the Levitt Pavilion has fifty free concerts annually, as well as about twenty ticketed shows that take place throughout the summer (with the exception of 2020, during the pandemic shutdown).
From the beginning, Levitt has emphasized that the venue is designed to provide a platform for local musicians. "Emerging Colorado-based musicians will be paid above current local scale and half of the concerts will be dedicated to those Colorado-based acts, with the rest featuring emerging national and international groups," the venue's website promises.
Levitt Pavilion also offers community programs geared toward educating and inspiring up-and-coming artists. In partnership with Swallow Hill Music and Great Divide, in 2016 it debuted Bandstart, which provides free music lessons for kids in the surrounding neighborhood; Guitar Center later joined the partnership in order to donate free instruments to the students. Another program, Colorado Music Collective, includes local artists, venues and gig workers curated by Levitt Pavilion; it holds monthly networking events while advocating for independent venues.
This summer will also see another upgrade of the Levitt music system. "After a series of production upgrades proved beneficial in 2021, Levitt has again moved to improve their sound, lighting and LED screen equipment, set to utilize a state of the art Meyer 'Panther' system, one of the first to be installed in the country," according to the release announcing the new season.
“After experiencing a year without live music in 2020, then an extremely arduous but gratifying comeback season in 2021, we are thrilled to enter our fifth season of providing family-friendly outdoor concerts where our friends and neighbors can reconnect,” says Levitt Foundation Executive Director and Founder Chris Zacher. “With the tenuous economic situation our country is facing, free all-ages concerts are an essential meeting ground for our community to come together free of financial barriers. This year, we’re focused on the ways we can provide truly exceptional live music experiences to our audience that would otherwise pose a financial challenge. We’re not just putting on free concerts; we’re working to put on some of the best concerts around, period."
VIP tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 25; you can RSVP to a free concert starting a month before the show date. Find out more here.