 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Mumford & Sons
Mumford & Sons
Miles Chrisinger

Mumford & Sons Announce World Tour Dates and Denver Stop

Kyle Harris | March 11, 2019 | 1:13pm
AA

The Americana darlings in Mumford & Sons are embarking on a world tour in support of their new album, Delta, that will wrap up with their Denver stop.

The band will play Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 15. Lord Huron will open in Denver.

Tickets, $39.95 to $99.50, are available at AXS or 888-929-7849.

Continue Reading

A full list of dates is below:

March 11—Columbus, OH—Nationwide Arena
March 12—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena
March 14—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena
March 16—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena
March 17—Raleigh, NC—PNC Arena
March 18—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum (SOLD OUT)
March 20—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena
March 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena (SOLD OUT)
March 23—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 25—Indianapolis, IN—Bankers Life Field House
March 27—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena
March 29—Chicago, IL—United Center (SOLD OUT)
March 30—Madison, WI—Kohl Center (SOLD OUT)
March 31—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum
April 25—Lisbon, Portugal—Altice Arena
April 27—Barcelona, Spain—Palau Sant Jordi
April 29—Milan, Italy—Medialanum Forum (SOLD OUT)
May 1—Munich, Germany—Olympiahalle
May 3—Vienna, Austria—Stadthalle (SOLD OUT)
May 5—Basel, Switzerland—St. Jakobshalle
May 7—Paris, France—Zenith (SOLD OUT)
May 8—Luxembourg, Luxembourg—Rockhal (SOLD OUT)
May 9—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome (SOLD OUT)
May 11—Berlin, Germany—Mercedes Benz Arena
May 13—Frankfurt, Germany—Festhalle
May 15—Cologne, Germany—Lanxess Arena
May 17—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena
May 18—Gothenburg, Sweden—Scandinavium (SOLD OUT)
May 19—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum
May 21—Stockholm, Sweden—Ericsson Globe
June 1—London, U.K.—Gentlemen of the Road X All Points East Festival
June 2—Liverpool, U.K.—Echo Arena
June 4—Sheffield, U.K.—Fly DSA Arena
June 6—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Arena
June 10—Cardiff, U.K.—Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)
June 14-15—Dublin, Ireland—Gentlemen of the Road presents Malahide Castle
June 21-23—Scheessel, Germany—Hurricane Festival
June 21-23—Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany—Southside Festival
June 27-30—Werchter, Belgium—Rock Werchter Festival
August 3—Los Angeles, CA—Banc of California Stadium (tickets on-sale 3/15)
August 5—Portland, OR—Moda Center (tickets on-sale 3/15)
August 7—Vancouver, BC—BC Place Stadium (tickets on-sale 3/15)
August 9—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre (tickets on-sale 3/15)
August 11—Missoula, MT—Ogren Park at Allegiance Field (tickets on-sale 3/15)
August 13—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre (tickets on-sale 3/15)
August 15—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (tickets on-sale 3/15)

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: