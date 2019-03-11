Mumford & Sons Announce World Tour Dates and Denver Stop

The Americana darlings in Mumford & Sons are embarking on a world tour in support of their new album, Delta, that will wrap up with their Denver stop.

The band will play Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 15. Lord Huron will open in Denver.

Tickets, $39.95 to $99.50, are available at AXS or 888-929-7849.