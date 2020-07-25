Reader: Good Music Was Wasted on Greenwood Village During the Protest!

Things got loud in the normally quiet suburb of Greenwood Village on July 20, as hundreds of protesters — led by some of Colorado's top music acts, including the Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — took to the streets to rally against a Greenwood Village City Council resolution that created a runaround to a key provision of a sweeping statewide police-reform law.

While that law allows law enforcement officers to be personally culpable for up to $25,000 in damages in a civil suit if they acted illegally or in bad faith, Greenwood Village has promised to cover any costs for its cops.

“I think it’s a pretty simple request to be held accountable and to go along with what the rest of the state is doing. I don’t think that’s too much to ask," pronounced Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers at the protest, which began with live music in front of Greenwood Village City Hall. After that, led by Brothers of Brass, the demonstrators marched through the streets, demanding a boycott of both Fiddler's Green, which is located in Greenwood Village, and the town itself.

While many applauded the protest, others weren't moved. Says Jay:



Artists boycotting when they can't play concerts anyway. Oh, brother.



Responds Amie:



That makes me happy! Good job to The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff and Flobots. I’ve already boycotted Greenwood Village!



Counters Mike:

A couple of barely-anything bands aren't going to sway the city to change their minds. But go ahead with your weak-ass flex.

Comments Sue:

I'm impressed that musicians would take action, and bring their case to Greenwood Village. Ironic that some good music was wasted on that town during the protest.

Concludes Ted:



The lack of tax revenue and skyrocketing liability insurance premiums will force Greenwood Village to reconsider. Hopefully sooner rather than later. The wrong side of history should be an uncomfortable place to exist.

Rateliff had been in talks to book a show at Fiddler's Green. "We support the Black Lives Matter movement and were so proud to see Colorado lead the nation in implementing police reform last month by passing Senate Bill 217 with a huge bipartisan majority," he wrote in a letter to Greenwood Village. As a result, he said, he and the other musicians in his band were "appalled" by the resolution.

In advance of the protest, AEG Presents, which books Fiddler's Green (when concerts are allowed, that is), issued this statement: "AEG Presents and the Museum of Outdoor Arts, the non-profit which owns Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, stand together in support of Black Lives Matter and against social and racial injustice. We also stand in support of all the artists who have come forward to lend their voices to progress, both locally and nationally. AEG Presents, as a music company that operates a venue in Greenwood Village and works closely with its police department, has unique perspective and connections to this issue. We have already reached out to key voices on both sides with the intent of bringing all parties together for meaningful dialogue and resolution."

So far, though, there's been no word on whether Greenwood Village will back down.

What do you think of Greenwood Village's move? The musicians' protest and boycott threat? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.