 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Nathaniel Rateliff is wishing Willie Nelson a happy birthday.EXPAND
Nathaniel Rateliff is wishing Willie Nelson a happy birthday.
Brandon Johnson

Pass Me a Joint: Nathaniel Rateliff Celebrates Willie Nelson's Birthday

Kyle Harris | April 24, 2020 | 9:14am
AA

Willie Nelson's birthday is coming up on April 29, and to celebrate the occasion and honor a bona fide songwriting hero, friend Nathaniel Rateliff dropped a new track called "Willie's Birthday."

"The world has gone crazy, but we've still got Willie, and all the good things he's done for us here," sings Rateliff, in a spot-on imitation of Nelson's songwriting style.

The three-chord song is reminiscent of Nelson's early work, replete with a plucky country bass line and a steel guitar. It includes harmonies from Bobbie Nelson, Mickey Raphael, Lukas and Micah Nelson, Nikki Lane, Courtney Marie Andrews, members of the Night Sweats and others — all remotely recorded, respecting social-distancing guidelines.

Related Stories

The song is part of Rateliff's "Marigold Singles," a series of collaborations with legendary musicians that he's selling as a fundraiser for his foundation, the Marigold Project. "Willie's Birthday" is the B-side track; the A-side will include a Rateliff duet with Nelson. This will be the second in the series; the first was a tear-jerker collaboration with the late John Prine.

"Willie's Birthday" was scheduled to drop on vinyl, but printing was held up, so Rateliff released it today, April 24, to make sure that Nelson got it in time for his big day. The record will come out this summer, on Rateliff's website.

A music video for the song, directed by Rett Rogers, will be unveiled on April 29 and include footage of all the participating musicians.

Until then, you can light up a joint, play the track, and celebrate Willie's legacy of incredible music and heroic advocacy. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.