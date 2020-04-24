Pass Me a Joint: Nathaniel Rateliff Celebrates Willie Nelson's Birthday

Willie Nelson's birthday is coming up on April 29, and to celebrate the occasion and honor a bona fide songwriting hero, friend Nathaniel Rateliff dropped a new track called "Willie's Birthday."

"The world has gone crazy, but we've still got Willie, and all the good things he's done for us here," sings Rateliff, in a spot-on imitation of Nelson's songwriting style.

The three-chord song is reminiscent of Nelson's early work, replete with a plucky country bass line and a steel guitar. It includes harmonies from Bobbie Nelson, Mickey Raphael, Lukas and Micah Nelson, Nikki Lane, Courtney Marie Andrews, members of the Night Sweats and others — all remotely recorded, respecting social-distancing guidelines.

The song is part of Rateliff's "Marigold Singles," a series of collaborations with legendary musicians that he's selling as a fundraiser for his foundation, the Marigold Project. "Willie's Birthday" is the B-side track; the A-side will include a Rateliff duet with Nelson. This will be the second in the series; the first was a tear-jerker collaboration with the late John Prine.

"Willie's Birthday" was scheduled to drop on vinyl, but printing was held up, so Rateliff released it today, April 24, to make sure that Nelson got it in time for his big day. The record will come out this summer, on Rateliff's website.

A music video for the song, directed by Rett Rogers, will be unveiled on April 29 and include footage of all the participating musicians.

Until then, you can light up a joint, play the track, and celebrate Willie's legacy of incredible music and heroic advocacy.