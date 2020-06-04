Old Man Saxon Goes Vintage on "Oh, You Ain't Know?"

Denver native and rapper Saxon Kincy, better known as Old Man Saxon, made waves last fall as one of two contestants from Colorado on the Netflix hip-hop competition show Rhythm + Flow. With his signature three-piece suit, charismatic stage presence and witty lyricism, he quickly became a favorite among the audience, the judges and his fellow contestants.

When he was eliminated in episode six's battle round by D Smoke (who went on to win the competition), the judges called in a legal team in an attempt to keep both contestants on the show. Sadly, they were unable to save Kincy, but that hasn't slowed him down one bit. He continued to charm this newfound fan base by releasing The Peacock Honey right after the show ended in December, and he just released a music video for "Oh, You Ain't Know?," one of the album's ten tracks.

EXPAND Old Man Saxon became a favorite of the judges and fans on Rhythm + Flow. Hip Hop Kemp

Since he didn't win the Rhythm + Flow $250,000 prize, Kincy and director Anthony Yano Hays had to get creative with making a music video on a budget. Recognizing that a fully produced music video was out of reach, they decided to do a live-performance video instead, and picked "Oh, You Ain't Know?" to perform because it was Kincy's favorite song off the album.

Coincidentally, when planning out the video, Kincy had just received a shoebox full of childhood videos from his mother. The VHS tapes inspired the direction of the video: "We have these really rare VHS videos; let's film a performance on VHS and give the illusion that it's taped over a bunch of my childhood videos," he explains.

Filming the performance on VHS both cut costs and gave the whole video a consistently vintage feel. The performance footage, filmed at El Cid in Los Angeles, is bookended by clips of Kincy as a toddler (still dressed as dapper as ever), honing his performance skills at a piano recital.

With the visual contrast between baby Saxon and Old Man Saxon, as well as the shift from Old Man Saxon on stage to Saxon Kincy off stage, the video plays with ideas of growth, progress, performance and persona.

But in case you were afraid that Old Man Saxon's success is going to his head, he includes a short intermission in "Oh, You Ain't Know?" to quickly dispel that notion. It's a video of Kincy shirtless in his bedroom, practicing some "sexy" new dance moves. (Truly, you have to see it for yourself.)

"I did it to make fun of myself, too," he explains. "Like, I'm this cool person on stage — everyone is screaming for me — but in reality, I'm also a big fuckin' dork."

His bars may be intimidating, but Kincy knows how to sprinkle in just enough vulnerability to endear himself to the audience.

EXPAND Home videos of Saxon as a toddler frame the performance footage. Saxon Kincy

"Oh, You Ain't Know?" will most likely be the only music video off of The Peacock Honey, because Kincy has already begun working on his next project, an EP due in late July. He says the upcoming EP is dedicated to the loyal fans who have supported Old Man Saxon since day one.

"The Peacock Honey was a good medium for people who saw the show to listen to my music and get into it, but I think this next album will be more Old Man Saxon before he was on Rhythm + Flow. Like a very calm, laid-back type of album. I want people to know that I'm still the person they fell in love with before the show."

Fans new and old can watch the "Oh, You Ain't Know?" music video on YouTube, and stream or download the track from The Peacock Honey, available on all music platforms.