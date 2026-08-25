Review: Grupo Frontera shows Red Rocks why being ‘triste pero bien cabr*n’ pays off

Many artists only dream of performing at Red Rocks Amphitheater, but Latin acts like Maná, Alejandro Fernández and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso have taken the venue by storm in their own ways.

On Friday, Aug. 21, Grupo Frontera continued that legacy. In addition to becoming the first major regional Mexican band to headline a show at Red Rocks, they also sold out their 21st stop on the Triste Pero Bien C*brón Tour.

Hailing from Edinburg, Texas, the five-piece group started out performing at local weddings, quinceañeras and parties in early 2022. In March of that year, they released their debut EP “En Vivo, Vol. 1.” before releasing their second EP “No Se Va (En Vivo)” a month later.

Not only did their cover of Morat’s “No Se Va” become viral on platforms such as TikTok, it eventually charted on the Billboard Hot 100, the fifth regional Mexican name to land a spot on the list. This led to collaborations with artists such as Carlos Santana, Yahritza Y Su Esencia and Romeo Santos.

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Members of Grupo Frontera currently include lead vocalist Adeliado “Payo” Solis III, accordionist and backing vocalist Juan Javier Cantú, congas player Julian Peña Jr., bajo quinto player Alberto “Beto” Acosta and drummer Carlos Guerrero. Even though the group has shifted since their inception, they haven’t let that slow them down.

Kicking off their performance was no other than “La Del Proceso,” the Manuel Turizo-powered 2025 heartbreak anthem. Almost instantly, Red Rocks joined the band in embodying the song’s vulnerable lyrics. Fans singing their hearts out and couples dancing in unison added to Solis’ powerful vocals.

Even as the song concluded, the energy only grew from there. Tracks like “POR QUÉ SERÁ” featuring Maluma, “Que Vuelvas” alongside Carín León and “ALV” with Arcángel offered a great sampling of their collaborative endeavors. However, when the cumbia rhythms of “No Se Va” came on, the crowd went absolutely wild.

From lyrics like “Tu recuerdo no se va” to the repetition of “Quédate otra vez,” the cover had hundreds reflecting on the saddening yet danceable track. After the last note was hit by Cantú, Solis told him that the people still wanted more party. Peña, the night’s informal hypeman, made a statement: “Esta noche, hay pary!” Translating to “There’s a party tonight” in Spanish, the clear choice was to bring the “cabr*n,” a.k.a. bastard energy, to the performance.

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Grupo Frontera interacted with the crowd throughout the night on Aug. 22. José Álvarez

“Pary,” the concluding track on Grupo Frontera’s latest project “Con dolor,” had people dancing with their partners, moving their feet and soaking in the flouncy beats. The band’s distinct personalities shined brightest in this moment, especially when Solis grabbed a microphone to interact with the crowd ahead of joining Cantú and Peña in a back-and-forth step dance.

But the bold, energetic and charming presence was far from over.

Following heavy shots of Don Julio 70 on stage, some band members were even twerking and grinding the floor. Solis asked the audience who would be willing to give their phone to the frontman to call their ex. A woman named Ana was chosen, with the band then asking questions like “Whose fault was it?” before the Junior H-fueled track “EN ATLAVOZ” came on.

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During the performance, Solis was on FaceTime with the attendee’s ex-lover and berated him in the middle of the song. The pink phone was turned around and thousands of fans joined in on the action ahead of the singer saying in Spanish “Why did you screw things up? You lost such a beautiful woman. I suggest you call 911 because you’re already a walking emergency. Bye!”

The group then performed songs like “ME JALO” and “Bebe Dame.” Not only did both tracks feature regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida, but they showed the progress they’ve made. Keeping their iconic discography going, “un x100to,” the 2023 song that Bad Bunny appears on, merged cumbia, tejano and Música Mexicana.

Suring the show, Peña called out to a man in the crows who’s been diagnosed with cancer. According to Peña, the fan had gone to three previous stops on the tour, and has since been granted tickets for life by the band. After the crowd applauded, Peña sought out a child in the crowd, praising his fearless energy throughout the concert before giving the kid free lifetime tickets, too.

The band’s backing musicians had the chance to pick songs of their choosing, and that’s when the covers came out. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” commenced the takeover until iconic Mexican songs like Hechizeros Band’s “El Sonidito,” a rock version of Los Bukis’ “Tu Carcel,” Ariel Camacho’s guitar-forward “Te Metiste” and Selena’s signature “Como La Flor” wrapped up the commemorative section.

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Peso Pluma-charged song “TULUM” had generations of lovers embracing one another before the stage went dark. Charismatic banter between the groupmates allowed Solis to get off the stage to pass red roses to fans while singing “Hecha Pa’ Mí.” The romantic, Tejano-led ballad had everyone in the venue moving, one way or another.

To close out the electric night, Grupo Frontera performed “COQUETA,” one of their viral tracks from “MALA MÍA.” The Grammy-nominated EP with Fuerza Regida reaffirmed the band’s love for the crowd, Red Rocks and Colorado. As Peña said, “This is the best concert Grupo Frontera has ever had.”

The historic night celebrated Mexican excellence in the most energetic way possible. And that is Grupo Frontera. Or, as the band’s well-known self-plug goes, “Y eso es, Grupo Frontera!”