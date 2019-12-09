The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The rap collective Brockhampton is at the Mission Ballroom Monday night, and rapper ScHoolboy Q is at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are the Dead South at Mission Ballroom, Robert Glasper Trio at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and two nights of Slackfest, featuring the Slackers, at the Bluebird. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

Brockhampton

$42.50-$99, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Alex Cameron

$18.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Etienne Charles Creole Christmas

$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10



Robert Glasper Trio

$32.50-$89, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Slackfest: The Slackers (also December 11)

$15-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Katie Thiroux Trio

$9-$24, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

ScHoolboy Q

$45, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Lil Tjay

$25.95-$100, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Boston Manor

$18-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand

$18-$22, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Rad Trads

$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12



The Dead South

$29.95-$35, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Louis Futon

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

David Benoit: A Charlie Brown Christmas

$31 and up, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

JoJo Herman and Jerry Joseph

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

French Horn Rebellion

$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Too Many Humans, Not Enough Coats

$12/free with coat donation, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.