4
Alex Cameron headlines the Bluebird Theater tonight.EXPAND
Alex Cameron headlines the Bluebird Theater tonight.
Chris Rhodes

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | December 9, 2019 | 4:55pm
The rap collective Brockhampton is at the Mission Ballroom Monday night, and rapper ScHoolboy Q is at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are the Dead South at Mission Ballroom, Robert Glasper Trio at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and two nights of Slackfest, featuring the Slackers, at the Bluebird. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

Brockhampton
$42.50-$99, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Alex Cameron
$18.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Etienne Charles Creole Christmas
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Robert Glasper Trio
$32.50-$89, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Slackfest: The Slackers (also December 11)
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Katie Thiroux Trio
$9-$24, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

ScHoolboy Q
$45, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Lil Tjay
$25.95-$100, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Boston Manor
$18-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand
$18-$22, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Rad Trads
$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

The Dead South
$29.95-$35, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Louis Futon
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

David Benoit: A Charlie Brown Christmas
$31 and up, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

JoJo Herman and Jerry Joseph
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

French Horn Rebellion
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Too Many Humans, Not Enough Coats
$12/free with coat donation, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

