The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The rap collective Brockhampton is at the Mission Ballroom Monday night, and rapper ScHoolboy Q is at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are the Dead South at Mission Ballroom, Robert Glasper Trio at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and two nights of Slackfest, featuring the Slackers, at the Bluebird. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9
Brockhampton
$42.50-$99, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Alex Cameron
$18.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Etienne Charles Creole Christmas
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
Robert Glasper Trio
$32.50-$89, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Slackfest: The Slackers (also December 11)
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Katie Thiroux Trio
$9-$24, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
ScHoolboy Q
$45, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Lil Tjay
$25.95-$100, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Boston Manor
$18-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand
$18-$22, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Rad Trads
$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
The Dead South
$29.95-$35, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Louis Futon
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
David Benoit: A Charlie Brown Christmas
$31 and up, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
JoJo Herman and Jerry Joseph
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
French Horn Rebellion
$13-$27, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Too Many Humans, Not Enough Coats
$12/free with coat donation, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
