Theivery Corporation, FEAR and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Lord Huron plays the Mission Ballroom tonight, but if you need to save some cash, Mark Farina is playing a free show at Levitt Pavilion. Tonight is also the first of Weird Al's two-night run at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
Punk legend FEAR comes to the Gothic on Saturday, while Michael Franti & Spearhead play Red Rocks. If you're looking for a more relaxed evening, Thievery Corporation will be at Levitt Pavilion.
Round out your weekend with instrumental outfit Snarky Puppy, which plays the Mission on Sunday.
Lord Huron
Friday, June 3, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$49.95-$99
If you didn't catch enough Lord Huron during the band's two-night Red Rocks run, despair not. The lords of spy music for sad people are playing the Mission Ballroom tonight. And if you are a completist by nature, catch the official after-party at the Larimer Lounge, where Lord Huron's Miguel Briseño, aka DJ Con Queso, will be performing.
Firefall
Friday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.
The Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park
$45
Firefall is one the more notable classic bands to emerge from Boulder's vibrant ’60s-’70s rock scene. Frontman Jock Bartley, a member of Boulder's Zephyr, founded the outfit in 1974 and has been its sole continuous member. The band dropped Comet, its ninth studio album, in 2020. At the time, Bartley said the band recorded new songs because it got tired of playing the hits.
Mark Farina
Friday, June 3, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free
Mark Farina first gained notoriety in the ’90s with his Mushroom Jazz series of albums. The mixtape-style records combined elements of downtempo, hip-hop and jazz as well as R&B and Latin beats to create a groovy, hypnotic whole. Hear Farina at Levitt tonight, then catch him again tomorrow night at Meow Wolf.
"Weird Al" Yankovic
Friday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 4, 7:30 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis Street
$50-$85
Sure, maybe his songs are a little corny. But who doesn't love a good "Weird Al" parody song, even if it's making fun of your favorite band of all time? It's all in good fun, and he's never mean. Comedian/fan of falsetto Emo Phillips is opening. It's bound to be a weird couple of nights.
FEAR
Saturday, June 4, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$29.50
FEAR had the best segment on the classic punk documentary The Decline of Western Civilization, hands down. It's one of only a handful of bands to be banned from performing on Saturday Night Live. If you want classic punk, this is it.
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$60-$87.50
Michael Franti & Spearhead bring their socially conscious blend of hip-hop infused with funk, reggae, jazz, folk and rock to Red Rocks. Also on the bill is Galactic with Anjelika Jelly Joesph and Satsang.
Thievery Corporation
Saturday, June 4, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$25-$39.75
The electronic duo blends elements of dub, acid jazz, reggae, Indian classical, Middle Eastern music, hip-hop, electronica and Brazilian music. In a live set, it uses a full band and cycles singers on and off the stage.
Snarky Puppy
Sunday, June 5, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.50-$80
More of a collective than a traditional band, with more members than a reasonable person can count, Snarky Puppy blends rock, jazz and world music into danceable instrumental numbers.
