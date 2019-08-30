Tool Promises to Pound Denver and Celebrate Inoculum

The Tool Army's getting ready of the band's 2019 concert.

Tool just dropped Inoculum, its first album in thirteen years, and to celebrate, the rock band announced a North American tour that will launch with its first headlining concert in Denver this fall.

The concert will take place at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, October 15; Killing Joke will open.

Tickets, $75 to $150 plus service charges, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Ticketmaster.

Tool Army members will have early access to a limited number of tickets and VIP packages starting September 4 at Tool's website.