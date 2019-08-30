 


    Herban Planet
4
The Tool Army's getting ready of the band's 2019 concert.EXPAND
Aaron Thackery

Tool Promises to Pound Denver and Celebrate Inoculum

Kyle Harris | August 30, 2019 | 10:33am
AA

Tool just dropped Inoculum, its first album in thirteen years, and to celebrate, the rock band announced a North American tour that will launch with its first headlining concert in Denver this fall.

Hear the new album for yourself here.

The concert will take place at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, October 15; Killing Joke will open.

Tickets, $75 to $150 plus service charges, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Ticketmaster.

Tool Army members will have early access to a limited number of tickets and VIP packages starting September 4 at Tool's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

