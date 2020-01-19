Reader: Billy Bunting Made Us All Feel Good

Denver's music community is mourning the loss of Billy Bunting, who fronted Denver U2 tribute band Under a Blood Red Sky. His passing was confirmed on the band's Facebook page last Sunday:

“We are beyond heartbroken to share this news with you. The heart and soul of our band, Billy Bunting, passed away this morning. Whether we performed to 200 or 2,000 people, Billy’s devotion, passion, and love for the music and fans was always the same. He was the consummate professional and a driving force in establishing the local tribute scene in Denver.”

All week, fans have been posting memories on that page as well as the obituary John Bear wrote for Westword , which has covered Bunting and the band many times over the years.

Says Doug:

A tearful thank you, John Bear and Westword, for this fitting tribute.

Adds Don:

Oh no. RIP. Billy made us all feel good.

Recalls Josh:

I had the pleasure of filming a few Under a Blood Red Sky shows a few years ago. One of my all-time favorite U2 songs is "The Electric Co.", and at a show one evening in May 2015, Billy and the guys did it justice (with a little Cult thrown in for good measure). Peace to Billy and his loved ones. He was a true talent.



Concludes Janet:

I saw him perform not too long ago perform. Great performer, condolences to his loved ones.

Jennifer McGregor and Summer Robertson are organizing a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Tahvory Bunting, Billy's widow. All funds will be used for his memorial services, medical bills and any other bills that occur due to his passing.

As of early January 19, the fund was at over $27,000; you can add to that amount here.

What will you remember about Billy Bunting? Have you seen Under a Blood Red Sky? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.