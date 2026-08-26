Walden’s debut album was also the band’s obituary

Walden recorded its own demise.

The Denver-based rock band found itself in a precarious position as the four core members began pulling further and further away from the musical nucleus they’ve all shared for the past 14 years.

“It’s not that we intentionally started to deprioritize it. I just think it wasn’t feeding us, and we didn’t really know why,” says vocalist-pianist Eric Hangartner.

He rehashes a conversation he and bandmate Richard Becker had after practice one night. Neither wanted to admit it, but they both felt the spark fading.

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“‘This band feels dead.’ I think the exact words were, ‘Walden is dead.’ It really felt that way to us. It wasn’t feeding us the way it did in the early years, where it felt like there was something important to say,” Hangartner explains. Instead, they strayed from the path, trying to chase modern-day fame and algorithmic success by releasing a steady stream of singles and creating content.

“We realized it distracted us from what we set out to do from the start, which was to make awesome records that we would nerd out about as music fans ourselves,” Hangartner adds.

Over a decade in, Walden decided to do something it hadn’t done before: write its debut album. “Funeral For A Band,” set to come out in October, is the result. For three years, Hangartner, Becker, bassist Jamie de Lange and drummer Andrew Mendel worked through what felt like the inevitable undoing of the group and uncovered the lessons within the dissolution.

Becker traces the malaise back to 2022, when Walden decided Nashville wasn’t cutting it anymore and came West in search of new surroundings and a fresh start.

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“When we moved, we knew this was going to expedite the inevitable success or ending of the band,” the guitarist-vocalist admits. “We felt complacent in Nashville and needed a change. We felt like moving to Denver, we would start to ski more or play guitar more. It ended up going in the former direction, and we were just uninspired.”

The four friends, together since high school back in their native Georgia, had cut a couple of EPs at that point and were hitting the road as much as possible, including a 50-state marathon tour in 2021. But the pace simply wasn’t sustainable.

“We felt that burnout coming and lack of identity and inspiration, and that’s what led to this conversation,” he says, before a wry laugh. “‘What do we want to do if this band is going to end?’ And we said, ‘Write our debut album.’ And what did we write it about? Exactly what we’re going through in this moment of time.”

The decision to work on it together, but only when all four of them could be in the room at the same time, made the process “an incredibly emotional experience,” Becker shares, and allowed for a lot of healing.

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“There were times when we were just workshopping lyrics and one of us would just break down crying. There was a lot of vulnerable moments like that. It was unexpectedly emotional,” Hangartner says. “We knew it was going to be emotional, but it was the same moments where we were breaking down crying that we knew we were onto something special.”

It’s a sentiment many can relate to.

“We needed to tap into our own experience and the pain and the confusion and the anger, some of the optimism and the hope, of what we were experiencing,” he adds. “When we were successfully tapping into that, we knew that that was going to translate and resonate through the record when other people listen to it.”

“It’s about the human experience of relationships,” Becker echoes. “We wrote it with perspective of our band, but it’s about the uncertainty when a relationship that you care about deeply ends or potentially ends, and the fear and the uncertainty and death and grief, the rise and fall of anything.”

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Singles “The End (Intro),” “Memoriam” and “Lights Out” tap into that psyche. Another track, “Calling It Off,” just came out this week, and Walden is teasing more of “Funeral For A Band” live on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Globe Hall during its first Denver show in four years. Local opener look at fiona. is also on the bill.

“It certainly should not be a pity party,” Hangartner says. “This isn’t some publicity stunt to get people to feel bad for us. People will really appreciate the honesty and the story because I think it’s very human at the end of the day.”

After over a dozen years of recording and touring, Walden is finally releasing its debut album. Courtesy Seth Beamer

None of them know exactly what’s next, but they’re open to all possibilities, even if that includes putting Walden to rest in a more official capacity — something that feels like less of a possibility now than before, but could still happen … maybe.

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“It’s, like, this paradox. We’re so excited about making music in this new, healthy, centered, sonic identity way, but we wrote it about getting to this place where we feel like the four members of this band might be headed in different directions,” Becker explains. “It was incredibly therapeutic and emotional, and we ended a lot of bad habits. But, in a way, it was a revitalization in the excitement of the band.”

After the Denver concert, Walden has three more shows in Decatur, Chicago and New York before the album drops. There are talks about touring through the fall, but anything beyond that is up to fate.

“There’s so much unknown. We don’t have the answer, and we’re not going to have the answer for awhile, but I think all we can say is we’re giving it all we have to have this not be the last thing that we do, and we’re enjoying every moment of it, because it could be the last thing we do,” as Becker cryptically puts it.

So, is this the beginning of the end, or a full-blown resurrection?

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“We’re exploring that exact moment of the middle of that pendulum swing where you can’t necessarily distinguish between a death and a rebirth,” Hangartner explains. “We don’t know if it is a death or a rebirth. In life, you go through seasons, and the end of something is almost always the start of something else. It’s hard, necessarily, to distinguish between those: Is this the death of Walden, is this the start of something new?”

Serendipitously, both Hangartner and Becker are wearing white, so the tone and mood are anything but somber. If anything, the two are at peace with where their band stands now, even if this album is Walden’s epilogue.

“We’re throwing our own funeral,” Hangartner says. “If we all did have the privilege or luxury to throw our own funeral when we all eventually die one day, most of us talk about not wanting it to be sad. We want it to be a celebration of our lives. We want the people who we love to look at it through a happy and nostalgic lens, not heartbreak the whole time.

“It’s, of course, going to be emotional. We can’t help that, because we love this band and want to see this band continue,” he adds. “But we’re approaching this with a lot of hope and positivity and optimism that this could lead to something, and we can’t necessarily see that light at the end of the tunnel right now, but we’re trying not to worry about that and enjoying every moment that we have.”

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Becker would be heartbroken if Walden went away, and is more succinct in his assessment of right now.

“I think we’re the best band we’ve ever been because of it,” he concludes, “and none of us want it to end because we feel like this is the best and most high quality piece of art we’ve ever made.”

Walden, with look at fiona., will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St. Tickets are $21.