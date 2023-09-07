A 2023 Denver Broncos Drinking Game: Raiders and Season Kickoff Edition

Broncos fans are hoping the hiring of legendary NFL head coach Sean Payton will help turn around the team, which stumbled to an abysmal 5-12 record last season. Former head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired as a result, and the team lost both its games to the Raiders, who also sucked, with a 6-11 record.
The Raiders wound up finishing just above the Broncos in the AFC West.
Before the 2022 season, a group comprising Walmart heir Robson Walton; his daughter Carrie Walton Penner; Carrie's husband, Greg Penner; former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice; Starbucks executive Mellody Hobson; and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton bought the team.
The new owners know how important it is for the Broncos to play better this season. “What the fans want is the right product on the field, and you're measured every Sunday," Greg Penner told the Wall Street Journal on September 6.
At a press conference in in July, Penner urged fans to have high expectations, highlighting the renewed focus that Payton had brought. "I think Sean has been tremendous," Penner said to the media. "He came in and right away changed the tone in the building. He sets very high expectations. Everybody knows that they are going to be held accountable.”
Even if the high expectations fall flat, people will still watch the team.
9News’s Mike Klis reported that despite six consecutive losing seasons, the “Broncos' three preseason games on 9News this year had a 36 percent rating increase over last year.”
So for all of you watching — whether with glee or dread — Westword has designed a drinking game to play as you put yourself through the Broncos wringer on Sunday.
Broncos Country, Let’s DrinkTake a sip when someone mentions Russell Wilson’s body. The Broncos brought in NFL veteran quarterback Russell Wilson before the 2022 season, signing him to a minimum $156 million contract — but Russ just didn’t cook like he had promised, often looking lost in the passing game and unable to turn on the jets like he used to. After returning to training camp this year looking much slimmer, the hope is his new physical fit-ness will translate to better quarterbacking.
Take a sip when Coach Hackett comes up. After such a debilitating head coaching job, there’s been plenty of offseason talk about Hackett, who will return to Denver on October 8 with the New York Jets. Surely his name will come up a few times during the Sunday broadcast.
Take a sip when anyone says “Let’s ride.” Last year, the Broncos and Wilson both slipped in his signature catchphrase whenever they could. Now the team has moved away from the "Let's ride" buzz — but people are still using it: Kicker Will Lutz tweeted it out when he was acquired by the Broncos in August.
Take a sip when the Broncos’ new giant scoreboard is mentioned. Over the offseason, ownership invested $100 million into changes at Empower Field at Mile High. The most obvious is the new gargantuan scoreboard in the south stands — the NFL's fifth-biggest and tallest in North America.
accomplished in our 7 years together….Pro Bowl, 4 Division champs, and leaving with the 2nd most points in team history. New Orleans, I’ll always be apart of the WhoDatNation⚜️! Excited for the next chapter of our lives….Broncos Country….Let’s Ride pic.twitter.com/j1E4oH1iU9— Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) August 29, 2023
Take a shot if Ciara gets on camera. Wilson and his wife, Ciara, announced that they are expecting their fourth child (and third together) this summer. If the singer, who is one of Denver’s highest-profile celebrities, shows up, take a shot in her honor.
When Sean Payton gets interviewed on the sidelines, take a bong rip. Payton is notoriously tight-lipped, so there aren't really any signature phrases to play with. But in April, a video that appeared to show Payton hitting a bong went viral online. “Pretty sure this is just a required daily task in Denver,” Redditor ShawshankException commented. It’s unclear whether the video is fake, real, or if it is actually Payton — but we’re embracing the concept.
If the Broncos score, take a shot or finish your drink. Out of its sixteen games last season, the team managed just one touchdown in nine of them and zero in one, so you should be good to go (but don’t drive after you play!). The team's highest number of touchdowns in a game last season was four, which it achieved twice. Maybe give yourself half shots if the scoring picks up.
During timeouts, chug water. No hangovers here.
Two Raiders-specific rules: If Tom Brady, who bought a minority stake in the Raiders in May, shows up, take seven sips (one for each of the former quarterback’s Super Bowl wins).
Take a sip any time a legendary Broncos vs. Raiders moment is mentioned on the broadcast.
Enjoy — and let’s all drink to a better season in 2023!