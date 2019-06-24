Beth Chapman, Wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter, in Coma, Fighting for Life

Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and a co-star on his various reality-TV shows, has been placed in a medically induced coma amid a fight against cancer.

Yesterday, Duane, who, like Beth, spent much of his early career in Colorado and maintains deep ties to the state, tweeted a story from Hawaii News Now about his wife being admitted to the intensive care unit at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, their current base of operations.

In a separate message, he wrote, "Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you."

Although television viewers have always known Beth and Duane as a couple, she was a successful independent private investigator in the Denver area long before cameras began recording her deeds. During the early days of Westword, in the late 1970s, editor Patricia Calhoun notes that Beth was an important source for numerous stories on a wide variety of topics, and she kept the lines of communication open even after fame came knocking.

Witness her conversation with us in 2012, when she and Duane threw a block party in Edgewater in honor of Denver Dog's House, a retail store dedicated to their assorted enterprises.

A portrait of Beth Chapman. Christopher Morgan

The timing of the celebration didn't seem especially auspicious, since A&E had just canceled Dog the Bounty Hunter after eight seasons. But there was no keeping the Chapmans down. County Music Television quickly grabbed the rights to a similar program, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which aired from 2013 to 2015.

Another comeback is in the offing: In recent months, the couple have been creating episodes of a new series, Dog’s Most Wanted, for WGN America. But Duane wasn't too busy to jump into the search for a Florida teen whose obsession with Columbine led to school closures across metro Denver in the days leading up to the twenty-year mark since the April 20, 1999 attack on Columbine High School.

An April 17 press release noted that the Chapmans sprang into action upon receiving a call about the initial school lockdowns from their eighteen-year-old son Garry, who lives in Colorado.

"Now it’s personal," Duane was quoted as saying. "They’re in my neighborhood, threatening my son, my family and my community. She is extremely dangerous. We need to find her and bring her in."

As all this was happening, Beth remained busy despite a diagnosis of throat cancer first announced in 2017. She posted several items on her own Twitter account in the week prior to her hospitalization.

This health crisis follows the May 2016 death of his sister, Jolene Kay Chapman, who lived in the metro area. But Beth's battle strikes even closer to home.