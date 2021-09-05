Op-Ed: Rename Boulder Post Office for All Victims of King Soopers Shooting

Perhaps, or perhaps not.
In late May, NAACP Boulder was informed about a serious allegation involving Officer Talley. Knowing that Neguse was planning to bestow public honor on the officer, we immediately reached out to the Congressman to find out if he was aware of this and about the background employment vetting process. We subsequently learned that the Congressman’s team had not requested any records relating to Officer Talley’s history prior to the issue being raised by NAACP. The complaint filed against Officer Talley from a Black man in the Congressman’s district alleges Talley put a gun to his head in 2014, pulling him over for a perceived traffic violation at Valmont and Foothills Highway. Officer Talley was off-duty, in plainclothes and driving his personal truck.
This Black man in Boulder happened to be a Haitian immigrant. English is not his first language, yet he was determined to alert the police department of this extreme behavior. He believed, naively so, that in America he could share what had happened and the police would make things right. Six years later, Zayd Atkinson’s life was unnecessarily threatened by a different Boulder Police officer, only this time it went viral. The Haitian immigrant’s incident did not go viral, and his complaint became a “he said (Black resident)” versus “he said (police officer)” incident, in which this man received no validation of his experience. Instead, seven years later, our current police chief can say, without ever talking to this Black man, that his experience was “without merit,” dismissing his pain without concern for his trauma.
Why does this matter? Shouldn’t we just ignore this inconvenient story and carry on with the ceremony, pomp and circumstance? Why is the NAACP being so difficult by seriously investigating this complaint and wanting a federal building that all people, including BIPOC citizens, can feel welcome in? The NAACP is doing what it is supposed to do, what it was created to do, what history demands of us — and that does not include ignoring Black people’s experiences. Statues came down last summer for a reason. Names and symbols are important.
NAACP Boulder County was founded in Boulder in 2017, and is a branch of the 112-year-old national organization. The mission is the same: to eliminate race-based discrimination and promote the equal rights of all persons. In accordance with that mission, the NAACP did not dismiss this Black voice, or his experience. Instead, the NAACP investigated his account, and discreetly alerted the congressman. The branch felt there was reason to pause the naming process, as it did not appear the officer's employment file was appropriately vetted. Congressman Neguse casually dismissed NAACP concerns despite his not having researched Officer Talley’s record until we raised the issue.
Members of the NAACP were subsequently invited to attend a Boulder Police presentation of their investigation into the allegations and listened as police justified their decision to label the complaint "not sustained." No surprises there. The surprise was the blatant bias. What the NAACP witnessed was a tutorial on police tactics to protect their own. Officer Talley simply denied his actions taken while off-duty, which was sufficient for the internal investigation. There was no camera footage to validate either man’s story regarding the officer allegedly pointing a gun at the Black man while in plainclothes. We can only hope that this officer grew in understanding and experience and became the “exemplary” example of Boulder policing that our District Attorney claims. If he did, it was not because of any actions of the Boulder Police Department.
Congressman Neguse, Chief Herold and the DA’s Office seemingly believe that this Black man’s trauma will vanish if intentionally ignored with enough determination. And if this police officer's life can be elevated over and above the other nine people murdered, and memorialized to a great enough degree, no one will care about apology or accountability. They can render this Black man’s experience null and void, as if it is of no consequence for BIPOC community members to be reminded upon entering the post office of this reality of policing. As if they don’t know this story.
Let Officer Talley’s name be honored and memorialized with the other nine fallen members of our community (Boulder Strong) on our post office. In calling to honor all those who died that day, the NAACP honors our mission, to respect and promote the rights of all persons.
Darren O’Connor, Esq.
NAACP Boulder County Branch, Criminal Justice Committee Chair
Jude Landsman
NAACP Boulder County Branch, Executive Board
Annett James
NAACP Boulder County Branch, President
