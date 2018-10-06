Reader: White Men Love Siding With People Like Kavanaugh

As the Senate got closer to voting on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, John Clune, an attorney for Deborah Ramirez, the Boulder woman who's accused Kavanaugh of thrusting his penis in her face at a party 35 years ago, said that the FBI's investigation into Ramirez's allegations against him hadn't been thorough.
Readers have had heated responses to that story, as well as all things Kavanaugh.
Gregory argues:
The statute of limitations on caring expired long ago.... #MoveOn.
Marcelo notes:
Again, white men love siding with people like Kavanaugh... you can see it in the comments of posts like this one.
Whitley explains:
They asked for a week delay for the FBI. They got a week delay. Now the whole thing is a sham because nothing turned up for them. It's a never-ending cycle.
Mark says:
That's because there's nothing to give a fuck about. 0 evidence or proof. Her word means absolutely 0. Kavanaugh should sue her dumbass for slander.
But Sher argues:
Their rigged system wouldn't work if they actually cared about the truth...
Attorney John Clune tweeted his thoughts on the FBI's investigation earlier this week. His message reads: "Debbie Ramirez spoke to the FBI for over two hours this past Sunday. It was a detailed and productive interview, and the agents were clearly motivated to investigate the matter in any way they were permitted. Ms. Ramirez identified a number of witnesses, and at the end of the interview, her lawyers provided the FBI the names and known contact information of additional witnesses (totaling more than 20) who may have corroborating information. Although we do not know the status of the investigation, we are not aware of the FBI affirmatively reaching out to any of those witnesses. Though we appreciated the agents who responded on Sunday, we have great concern that the FBI is not conducting — or not being permitted to conduct — a serious investigation."
This theme was sounded again on CNN, where host Anderson Cooper chatted with James Roche, Kavanaugh's roomie during their first year at Yale. Roche, who'd previously issued a statement of support for Ramirez, told Cooper that "there is zero chance that she is making up this story."
The full Senate will vote on Kavanaugh's nomination this afternoon, October 6.
What do you think about the Kavanaugh confirmation process?
