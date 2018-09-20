Attorney: Jurors Too Often Give Suspect-Shooting Cops Benefit of the Doubt

A jury recently found that the actions of a deputy who shot and paralyzed Cody Cox during a bizarre incident on Interstate 70 near Georgetown four years ago were legally justified. But while Cox's lawyer offers praise for jurors, who he says "paid close attention and took their job seriously," he also expresses frustration over their verdict and a system that he sees as being weighted in favor of trigger-pulling law enforcers.

"Most of the time, officers follow their training and handle things in a proper, professional manner," acknowledges attorney Jim Scherer. "But occasionally, these things occur — and I believe there can be a tendency for people to give the officer more of a benefit of the doubt in these circumstances than perhaps they should be entitled to."

Attorney Gordon Vaughan, who represented Clear Creek County Deputy Don Wilson in the case, sees things differently. He previously told us that while Wilson feels badly that Cox is now a tetraplegic (he has the use of one arm, but is otherwise paralyzed from the neck down), the injury was caused by "the choices Mr. Cox made — and the lack of choices he gave Deputy Wilson."