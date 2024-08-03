Reader: Isn't Everyone High on Colorado? (And in Colorado?)

On the Centennial State's actual 148th birthday, we asked readers to tell us their favorite thing about Colorado. Answers Rita:
Everything! And the people are the ginchiest!Adds Sharon:
Everything! Was from Pennsylvania...Responds Barbara:
It's not Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Florida...Says Mónica:
Rocky Ford melon season (and fresh veggies)!Offers Brendan:
The plains.Counters Joanie:
The Rockies!Notes Howard:
When you squish it flat it is 22x the surface of earth (per Colo Public Radio)Offers Johnny:
Sunshine.Adds Britney:
Looking at the ever-color changing mountain sunsets.Observes Gordon:
Being able to breathe...oh, wait...Concludes Joe:
Isn't everyone high on Colorado? (And in Colorado?)What do you love about Colorado? Where will you be in the state today? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].