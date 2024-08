Reader: Isn't Everyone High on Colorado? (And in Colorado?)

Everything! And the people are the ginchiest!



Happy birthday, Colorado! Although technically the state turned 148 on August 1, the big party is today at the History Colorado Center , as well as the nine other History Colorado sites, where admission is free. Other bashes will continue around the state through tomorrow (find a list on Celebrate Colorado ).On the Centennial State's actual 148th birthday, we asked readers to tell us their favorite thing about Colorado . Answers Rita:Adds Sharon:Responds Barbara:Says Mónica:Offers Brendan:Counters Joanie:Notes Howard:Offers Johnny:Adds Britney:Observes Gordon:Concludes Joe:What do you love about Colorado? Where will you be in the state today? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]