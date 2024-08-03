 Colorado Residents Share Why They Love the State | Westword
Reader: Isn't Everyone High on Colorado? (And in Colorado?)

On the Centennial State's 148th birthday, we asked why you love Colorado.
August 3, 2024
There's a lot to love at Rocky Mountain National Park.
There's a lot to love at Rocky Mountain National Park. Rocky Mountain National Park/Erik Stensland
Happy birthday, Colorado! Although technically the state turned 148 on August 1, the big party is today at the History Colorado Center, as well as the nine other History Colorado sites, where admission is free. Other bashes will continue around the state through tomorrow (find a list on Celebrate Colorado).

On the Centennial State's actual 148th birthday, we asked readers to tell us their favorite thing about Colorado. Answers Rita: 
Everything! And the people are the ginchiest!
Adds Sharon: 
Everything!  Was from Pennsylvania...
Responds Barbara:
 It's not Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Florida...
Says Mónica: 
Rocky Ford melon season (and fresh veggies)!
Offers Brendan: 
The plains.
Counters Joanie:
 The Rockies!
Notes Howard:
 When you squish it flat it is 22x the surface of earth (per Colo Public Radio)
Offers Johnny: 
Sunshine.
Adds Britney:  
Looking at the ever-color changing mountain sunsets.
Observes Gordon: 
Being able to breathe...oh, wait...
Concludes Joe:
Isn't everyone high on Colorado? (And in Colorado?)
What do you love about Colorado? Where will you be in the state today? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
