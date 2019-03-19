Denver Decides Starts Series of Seven Election Forums Tonight

The prognosis for Denver Decides, the longtime election-education program co-sponsored by Denver and the League of Women Voters of Denver, looked indecisive at the start of 2019, as the city revamped communication strategies. But earlier this month the project's partners got together and came up with a plan for broadcasting seven forums in advance of the May 7 municipal election, with a focus on getting out into the community, rather than bringing candidates into the city's Studio D.

"Bottom line: It was time for Denver Decides to evolve with the times, as well as to become a more cost-effective production, so we’re trying out a new strategy this year," explains Jenny Schiavone, the city's chief marketing officer. "We’ll be tracking the attendance and viewership metrics and looking at what’s successful, what’s not, and continue to work with program partners to make sure the show is relevant and meeting a community need. But our hope is that by getting out into the community, airing live on Denver 8 and social media — and replaying on the channel and online — residents can see every Denver race at their convenience."

"The League has been part of Denver Decides since its inception twenty years ago, so we're quite pleased it is still going strong," says Pearlanne Zelarney, a member of the League board.