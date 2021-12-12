Reader: Prohibition Never Works, Let Adults Make Their Own Decisions

“I share with the sponsors of this ordinance the desire and goal to reduce youth nicotine use in our city, especially youth vaping, which has become increasingly prevalent," Hancock said in a statement. "However well-intentioned, this ordinance falls short. We can work on this in a more collaborative way, and we can also move to enhance our existing regulatory framework, in addition to pursuing a broader strategy by acting statewide or at least regionally. The health of our children is of critical importance — my goal is not to stop this conversation with this veto, my goal is to broaden it.”
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, readers offered their own thoughts on the ban — and the veto. Says Nicholas:
Good! People should be able to choose their shit on their own. If you don't want kids to have it, then put the work in!Adds Jason:
Prohibition never works.Responds AJ:
Let adults make their own decisions.
Parents should stop blaming everyone else and do their own parenting
But it's easier to blame others instead of taking responsibility.Adds Josh:
But I need to be told what to do.Explains Matt:
With the logic used by those people on the council, we should also get rid of flavored alcohol. If it's not alcohol flavored, kids will surely drink it, right? Well, the truth is that kids will do whatever they can get their hands on. I remember being sixteen — I tried some nasty drinks and smoked some nasty-tasting cigarettes, and the bad flavor was something you accepted going into it. I promise that the flavor is not responsible for catching the interest of kids. All this would do is take things away from adults.Counters Patrick:
The addictive nicotine is what is catching the interest of kids. What would you have done as a kid without having to accept bad flavor? What if your first cigarette tasted like cotton candy?Wonders Graeme:
Why are we paying these people? This is some of the most useless legislation. How is limiting what products an adult can buy, going to do anything for kids?At the December 13 Denver City Council meeting, members could attempt to override Hancock's veto.
If you don’t want your kids to vape, don’t buy it for them.