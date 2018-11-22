No Room at the Inn: Homeless Advocates Gather at City Hall on Thanksgiving Eve

They also shared a letter that thirteen community organizations had sent to Mayor Michael Hancock and the members of Denver City Council on November 20:



Mayor Hancock and City Council,

We, the undersigned organizations, call on the city of Denver to immediately act to protect the rights, dignity, and survival of people without housing in Denver with the following immediate steps:

• Stop the sweeps

• Stop taking people’s blankets and property

• Provide land and legal variance for tent dwelling for people without homes

The past 4 weeks of police sweeps across the city of Denver, directed by you Mayor Hancock, can be stopped just as easily as they were started: simply by the direction of the Mayor. We ask you to hear the cry from the streets calling for these move along orders to stop. Cease and desist.

Two years ago at this very time of year, after seeing video of police taking a homeless person’s blankets, you directed police to not take blankets from homeless people in the winter. This direction points to a recognition that blankets and other gear are a matter of survival for homeless people - especially in the winter. Despite this directive, police and city employees continue to take blankets and survival gear from homeless people this winter. We demand your 2016 promise be upheld and blankets and survival gear not be taken from homeless people.

The city of Denver owns plots of land throughout the city that are currently sitting vacant while the city is chasing homeless people around and out of every visible square inch. We demand that public assets be used for the public good and accordingly that the city designate at least one vacant plot where homeless people can find rest and safety in tents, vehicles, or the like right now this winter.

Until there is actual attainable low-income housing enough to meet the need of the thousands of people, with numbers growing each day, who can’t afford Denver’s rents, people will be living on the streets of Denver. Shelters are not an option for hundreds of people. The city must hear the cry of people without housing and let people cover themselves from the winter weather and be seen.

Sincerely,

Denver Homeless Out Loud

Interfaith Alliance of Colorado

Colorado Cross Disability Coalition

9to5 Colorado

Buck Foundation

Atlantis Community

ADAPT

Project Voyce

Colorado Stands

Coloradans for Progressive Action

Colorado Village Collaborative

Shiva Mandir Humanitarian Outreach

ACLU of Colorado

