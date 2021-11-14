Reader: City Is Doing the Right Thing by Creating Camping Sites for the Homeless

And Denver City Council just approved another $4 million going to the safe-camping site program, just one of the tools it's using to deal with the issue of homelessness. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, most readers applaud the move. Says Carol:
This is a great idea. The city is doing the right thing by creating camping sites for the homeless on city property that are safe and monitored.Adds Dax:
The City and County of Denver owns a lot of dormant property that they can use to house our “houseless citizens” — finally a small step in the right direction. Unfortunately, I’m sure some of the residents in the Cole neighborhood won’t be very accepting of this siteSuggests Martin:
Hope it comes with a plan to transition them off the streets into homes too.Explains David:
Works great! I was homeless in Washington and stayed at a tent camp like this called Camp Unity; it gave me a chance to save money to get back into my own place. We had a shower, washer/dryer, kitchen, transportation to job events or interviews, even internet (crappy, but hey, we had internet). If they do it right and the people who participate in it want to get off the street, this will be a great thing.Replies Jennifer:
Congratulations for putting in the effort to get off the streets. Sincerely wish you the best. Hopefully, others will be like you and use the program as intended. Unfortunately, I think you are a minority for this. Hopefully, I can be proved wrong!Offers Jason:
The tents are a good start. Would be nice to see these camps moved into beetle kill forest in the high country during summer and fall to work on forest management. $150 a day plus meals to those who choose to join up. Colorado New Deal.Wonders Erin:
Could $4 million not foot the bill to build something with walls and a roof? I'm not talking about anything huge, but wouldn't even a dormitory style building be better than tents?Responds Kevin:
Many homeless don’t want that. That’s why they don’t go to shelters; no privacy. They could have built those little tiny homes, though. That would have worked.And Marsha asks
When will the drug rehab programs be available? I have lived in Denver and other bigger cities, and I have never seen a person do drugs and shoot up on the streets and in the parks like I do here in Denver. There is a drug epidemic here, along with the mentally ill walking hopelessly, and it all needs to be fixed along with the homelessness.