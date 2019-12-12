Felony Charge Against Airbnb Host Dismissed in Denver Court

Today, December 12, a Denver judge dismissed a felony charge against an Airbnb host initially accused of trying to cheat the city's short-term rental system. That move came after prosecutors requested that Denver District Court Judge Bruce Jones drop the charge against Aaron Elinoff, a local immigration attorney.

"We’re thankful the DA put the time in to vet the city’s investigation, ultimately determining the case should be dismissed. We wish this would have happened before charging Mr. Elinoff, causing a media frenzy, and damaging the reputation of an innocent man," David Beller, Elinoff's attorney, says in an email to Westword.

"I'm just relieved. This has been an enormous distraction for me, from my family and from my work, and I feel like an enormous weight has been lifted," adds Elinoff. "As an attorney, all we have is our credibility and our reputation, and if you have a reputation for being a liar, forget getting anything done on behalf of your clients. It was the absolute number one most important thing to resolve in my life for the last five months. And it took five months, almost to the day."

Elinoff was charged on July 5 with one count of attempting to influence a public servant: City officials alleged that he'd lied about his primary residence on his short-term rental license application. Elinoff was one of four people facing felony charges over allegations that they'd falsified their short-term rental applications; the other three are still navigating the legal process.

The charge against Elinoff stemmed from an affidavit he'd signed stating that a Raleigh Street address near Sixth Avenue listed on his short-term rental license application was his primary residence. The city's Department of Excise and Licenses, which regulates short-term rentals in Denver, had sent the affidavit because officials believed he was actually living in his wife's house on Tennyson Street near West Colfax Avenue when he filed the application.

Denver requires that short-term rentals be located at an operator's primary residence. That way, the operator can ensure that disruptive guests don't create chaos in a neighborhood. But the requirement is also designed to prevent short-term rental tycoons from buying up properties around the city simply to use them as short-term rentals, reducing the housing stock.

Excise and Licenses officials started sending address affidavits to applicants and short-term rental operators last March, and contend that hundreds of individuals have either forfeited their licenses or withdrawn their applications since then, rather than sign the affidavits. "[We've had] tremendous success with the affidavit cutting our workload in half in terms of stopping applications that aren’t truthful," Brian Snow, the head of short-term rental enforcement in Denver, said at a Short Term Rental Advisory Committee meeting on December 10.

In Elinoff's case, however, sending the affidavit didn't work out the way the city had expected.

On July 2, the same day that Elinoff was arrested, Excise and Licenses also denied his short-term rental application. Elinoff appealed that decision.

The Department of Excise and Licenses held administrative hearings in October and November to adjudicate Elinoff's appeal, at the same time his criminal charge was working its way through Denver District Court.

Boulder attorney Macon Cowles was the hearing officer on the case, and he ultimately rejected the department's claim that Elinoff had tried to con the city.

At the hearings, Elinoff; his law partner, Bryce Downer; and his wife, Whitney Elinoff, all testified that the small house on Raleigh Street was, in fact, Elinoff's primary residence at the time of his short-term rental license application. Whitney acknowledged that she owned the bigger house on Tennyson Street, and said that she and Elinoff lived there together from October 2018 until February 2019.

In Cowles's summary of the case, he noted that around February, Elinoff and Whitney's marriage hit a rocky patch and Elinoff began living at the smaller house, which he'd been renting out as an Airbnb. Elinoff often slept at Downer's house in Centennial, traveled for work, and sometimes slept at his wife's home, so there were plenty of times when he wasn't sleeping at the Raleigh Street house and could rent it out.

In March, Elinoff applied for a short-term rental operator license after realizing that he needed to do so in order to come into compliance with city regulations. In May, he signed the affidavit sent by the city. Two months later, police arrested Elinoff on the felony charge and his application was denied.

In his summary, Cowles said that Elinoff should have explained the circumstances of his personal life to city officials so they would understand why he was renting out one place that he still considered his primary residence. "One wishes in hindsight that Mr. Elinoff had reached out to explain the facts that came forth at the hearing, as they may well have come to the same conclusion that I have reached, hearing all of the evidence and facts that [the city] simply did not have," Cowles wrote.

Cowles concluded that Elinoff had not lied to the city on his application. "Weighing all of the evidence submitted at the hearing and the credibility of the testimony and witnesses, I find that from March 28, 2019, through July 2, 2019, Aaron Elinoff's primary residence — his place of return for housing — was [the smaller house on Raleigh]," Cowles wrote.

Cowles did end up recommending a denial of Elinoff's appeal, based solely on the fact that Elinoff had since moved back in with his wife and admitted that he was now using the Tennyson Street house as his primary residence.

Although the Department of Excise and Licenses accepted Cowles's recommendation, director Ashley Kilroy pushed back against Cowles's conclusions about the merit of the original application.

"The Director finds that the hearing officer erred by making findings and conclusions about whether the Applicant made false or misleading statements in the Application," she wrote in her decision published December 11. "Moreover, the Director declines to adopt the hearing officer's findings and conclusions as to whether the Applicant attempted to influence a government official. The question of whether the Applicant attempted to influence a government official when submitting the Application is not a basis laid out in the Denial Order and the Director declines to adopt findings and conclusions relating to extraneous matters not at issue in the Hearing. Therefore, the hearing officer's findings on the credibility of witnesses or evidence presented and ultimate conclusions on attempts to influence a government official are not adopted."

Still, Cowles's summary of the case, which Elinoff's attorney shared with Denver prosecutors, was apparently enough to persuade them to drop the felony charge, since it suggested they'd be unable to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"I'm really excited to return my focus exclusively to work," says Elinoff. "We have some exciting issues that are going on. Some great cases, Some incredible clients. And I'm really elated to be able to turn my focus back to them."

Update: This story has been updated to include statements from Aaron Elinoff.