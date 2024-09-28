 Denver Police Cracking Down on Expired Plates, Readers Respond | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: It's a No-Brainer to Spot an Expired Tag and Write a Ticket

The Denver Police Department is cracking down on expired license plates...again
September 28, 2024
Scofflaws, bewere.
Scofflaws, bewere. Thomas Mitchell
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Denver Police Department is cracking down on expired license plates along interstates 25 and 70 right now. "This weeklong operation is similar to the one the DPD conducted in July of this year, which resulted in at least 430 citations and a significant increase of vehicle owners registering their vehicles," the DPD announced Monday. "Drivers are strongly encouraged to register their vehicles to avoid the $95 fine."

Drivers outside of Denver's boundaries shouldn't rest easy, either: Denver police are stepping up enforcement in partnership with police departments in Aurora and Colorado Springs and alongside the Colorado State Patrol.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the enforcement action, readers revved up over the situation. Says Christopher:  
We play a game where we try to find the most expired plate or a car without plates. We rarely make it two blocks without an entry.
Replies Jason: 
I care less about expired plates than I do about cars with NO PLATES AT ALL. I see so many cars with no license plate and I can't think of a reason that would be. other than criminal activity.
Offers Dale: 
This should be a full-time task! It's a no-brainer to spot an expired tag and write a ticket — even for cops just coming and going to work.
Adds Rachel:
 They should also check for proof of insurance while they are pulled over.
Suggests Jeff:
 They need to do it every day! Sick of seeing people with expired tags! Pay your taxes like the rest of us to fix the roads, etc….
Adds Mordechai:
 Maybe if DPD would enforce this, it could shore up some our city's financial shortfalls.
Responds Ali:
 I’m all for ticketing violators, but we need to be realistic and own the fact that our registration fees have ballooned out of control. Paying over a grand to register a car annually should be criminal.
Concludes Tessa:
 Imagine if we held politicians and their cronies accountable instead of worrying about what someone does (or doesn't do) with a car they own.
What do you think of the enforcement action? What's the most-expired plate you've spotted on the road? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Teenage LoDo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

Crime

Teenage LoDo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

By Catie Cheshire
New Denver Fall Forecast Released: Here’s What to Expect

Weather

New Denver Fall Forecast Released: Here’s What to Expect

By Catie Cheshire
Police Across Colorado Ticketing Expired Plates This Week

Transportation

Police Across Colorado Ticketing Expired Plates This Week

By Bennito L. Kelty
Denver Slaughterhouse Fined $119,000 for Toxic Chemical Risks

Environment

Denver Slaughterhouse Fined $119,000 for Toxic Chemical Risks

By Hannah Metzger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation