 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
An overhead look at a crowd of protesters on June 1 in downtown Denver.
An overhead look at a crowd of protesters on June 1 in downtown Denver.
9News via YouTube

Denver Protests: Inside 54 Arrests on Mostly Peaceful Night Five

Michael Roberts | June 2, 2020 | 10:47am
AA

Most observers agree that night five of the downtown Denver protests was the least violent to date. Yet the Denver Police Department still busted 54 people over the course of Monday, June 1, bringing the total number of demonstration-related arrests since May 28 to more than 300.

The DPD has now released basic information about the arrestees, as well as the violations they're accused of committing. As you can see below, none are listed as being from out of state, but nearly half their residences are unknown. One person fitted for cuffs is over fifty, but the overwhelming majority are in their twenties or younger, including three juveniles.

As for the alleged offenses, one person has been accused of public fighting, another is said to have had drug paraphernalia with him, a third is charged with possessing a concealed weapon, and a fourth supposedly possessed graffiti materials. The majority, however, face claims that they violated a curfew set at 9 p.m. and failed to obey a law enforcement order. No mug shots have been made public at this writing.

Related Stories

Overall, 338 protesters have now been booked in relation to the ongoing demonstrations. Here's the June 1 arrest information:

Denver Protests: Inside 54 Arrests on Mostly Peaceful Night Five
Denver Police Department
Denver Protests: Inside 54 Arrests on Mostly Peaceful Night Five
Denver Police Department

Marijuana Deals Near You

Denver Protests: Inside 54 Arrests on Mostly Peaceful Night Five
Denver Police Department

The original version of this post included the names of the arrestees. We have now removed that information.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.