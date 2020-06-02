Denver Protests: Inside 54 Arrests on Mostly Peaceful Night Five

Most observers agree that night five of the downtown Denver protests was the least violent to date. Yet the Denver Police Department still busted 54 people over the course of Monday, June 1, bringing the total number of demonstration-related arrests since May 28 to more than 300.

The DPD has now released basic information about the arrestees, as well as the violations they're accused of committing. As you can see below, none are listed as being from out of state, but nearly half their residences are unknown. One person fitted for cuffs is over fifty, but the overwhelming majority are in their twenties or younger, including three juveniles.

As for the alleged offenses, one person has been accused of public fighting, another is said to have had drug paraphernalia with him, a third is charged with possessing a concealed weapon, and a fourth supposedly possessed graffiti materials. The majority, however, face claims that they violated a curfew set at 9 p.m. and failed to obey a law enforcement order. No mug shots have been made public at this writing.

Overall, 338 protesters have now been booked in relation to the ongoing demonstrations. Here's the June 1 arrest information:

The original version of this post included the names of the arrestees. We have now removed that information.