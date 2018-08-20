New Director of City Homeless Agency Shifts Focus From Shelters to Housing

Three years after Denver's Road Home was supposed to have ended homelessness — the goal of a decade-long plan launched by former Mayor John Hickenlooper in 2005 — the city agency still exists under the Denver Department of Human Services, and there are more than 3,000 people experiencing homelessness in Denver on any given night.

“Yeah, that name was unfortunate,” Chris Conner admits of the Ten Year Plan to End Homelessness, which began before he joined Denver's Road Home in 2011 as a program administrator. “But it was a response to a national call from Washington, D.C., and it was only supposed to address the chronically homeless, which many people didn't understand. Then, halfway through, the bottom of the economy fell out with the recession.”

On Monday, August 13, Connor was named the new director of Denver's Road Home. Connor, who worked for five years as an outreach worker with Urban Peak before joining Denver's Road Home, is now faced with redirecting efforts of an agency that has changed courses a few times since the Ten Year Plan to End Homelessness ended in 2015. The announcement last week is mostly honorific; Connor had already been serving as interim director for eleven months since the city agency's previous head, Bennie Milliner, was asked by Mayor Michael Hancock to transition to a position as a community liaison at the Denver Sheriff’s Department.