 Donald Trump Says Harris Rally Photos Fake, Photog and Readers Respond | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: The Big Lie Is Not About the Lie Itself, It's About Undermining Belief in Everything

Donald Trump claims the Kamala Harris Detroit rally photos were faked. But a Denver photographer knows they're real: He took them.
August 17, 2024
The crowd greeting Kamala Harris in Detroit. Really.
The crowd greeting Kamala Harris in Detroit. Really. Evan Semón Photography

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$11,800
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Donald Trump is not a fan of the Colorado election system. As he left the state after last Saturday's fundraiser in Aspen, he posted an error-filled message on social media that Colorado's "Radical Left Governor has gone to all Mail-In Voting, making the State a POLITICAL CESSPOOL where, even if you were leading, it would make no difference! Colorado is run by the Lunatic Left that led the effort, overturned by the United States Supreme Court, to keep me off the ballot. For that reason alone, Colorado will have a BIG TRUMP Vote!"

And then he proceeded to suggest that photos of the large crowd at the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz rally in Detroit last week were "fake," created by AI. That's a charge denied by just about everybody, including longtime Westword photographer Evan Semón, who was there to shoot the event for the United Auto Workers Union. "This is total bullshit," he says of the faked-photo charge. "For former president Trump and his team to make this sort of accusation seems very petty."
click to enlarge man with camera in front of crowd.
Evan Semón captured the crowd in Detroit. Really.
Evan Semón Photography
And easily disproved, as some commenters note on the Westword Facebook post regarding Trump's AI claim. But others refuse to budge. Says Steve:
Multiple photographers were there and all took pictures of the same crowd. It's pretty obviously not AI generated or altered.
Responds Ken:
The photos are fake. People don't have four arms and reflections reflect things.
Adds Chris:
I don’t believe anything that CNN or any other media outlet says. They have fed us way too many lies to trust them.
Notes Russ:
As we have been told, the Big Lie is not about the lie itself. It is about undermining belief in everything. Since that subtlety is not working, Team Trump is getting desperate and telling people directly not to believe what they see.
Counters Steven:
I think people are mostly excited it's NOT Biden more than anything else. The people who hated Trump weren't gonna vote for him anyway, and since Biden was the candidate they were likely not going to vote at all. Now that Harris has usurped Biden, it's basically an even race. I think Trump has definitely had some trouble adjusting to the change, but he will.
Concludes Joe: 
How many more weeks until the election?
For the record, Colorado adopted mail-in voting long before Jared Polis was governor — back when Republican Wayne Williams was the Secretary of State, and oversaw the implementation of the system. What do you think of Trump's claims about Colorado voting? That the Detroit photos were faked? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Why Chris Spears Signed on With 9News After Leaving TV for Retail

Media

Why Chris Spears Signed on With 9News After Leaving TV for Retail

By Michael Roberts
Former Beta Nightclub Building Will Be Up for Auction

Business

Former Beta Nightclub Building Will Be Up for Auction

By Catie Cheshire
Denver Residents Worry New Colfax Bus Line Will Send Speeding Cars Their Way

Transportation

Denver Residents Worry New Colfax Bus Line Will Send Speeding Cars Their Way

By Bennito L. Kelty
New Denver Fall Forecast Released: Here’s What to Expect

Weather

New Denver Fall Forecast Released: Here’s What to Expect

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation