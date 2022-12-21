Support Us

Former Broncos Star Running Back Ronnie Hillman in Hospice at 31

December 21, 2022 2:39PM

Bronco running back Ronnie Hillman
Bronco running back Ronnie Hillman YouTube
Ronnie Hillman was a champion of Super Bowl 50 for the Broncos, leading the field in rushing yardage. Now he's fighting a very different battle: cancer. Hillman is only 31.

The cancer, according to a family statement reported in TMZ Sports, is renal medullary carcinoma, a "rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait." Hillman was diagnosed just this last August and immediately underwent treatment, which was unsuccessful. He's currently in hospice and receiving all the palliative care possible to keep him comfortable.

Hillman's family said in that same statement that "we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains." They request both prayers and privacy from his many supporters.

Hillman was one of the Broncos' best offensive weapons during the Peyton Manning era. After being drafted from San Diego State in 2012, he played four seasons in Denver, racking up some impressive numbers. Despite impressive play, he was moved to a secondary role backing up C.J. Anderson, and wasn't picked up after going into free agency in 2016. He played one more season in the NFL, for both Minnesota and back home in San Diego.

The news that Hillman had entered hospice came from former teammate Orlando Franklin, who tweeted that he was "in hospice and not doing well," as well as a plaintive wish that fans could feel in their bones: "Lord please have mercy, please."

And fans, too, have come out in the hours since the news broke about Hillman's health to send their support, their well wishes, their memories of what he brought to the Broncos as a team and to the fans as well. We gather them here to support Hillman, too, in a show of respect and love for the man and the player. Here's a Broncos salute to you, Ronnie Hillman, from all the fans.

Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
Contact: Teague Bohlen

