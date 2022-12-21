Former Broncos Star Running Back Ronnie Hillman in Hospice at 31

The cancer, according to a family statement reported in TMZ Sports, is renal medullary carcinoma, a "rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait." Hillman was diagnosed just this last August and immediately underwent treatment, which was unsuccessful. He's currently in hospice and receiving all the palliative care possible to keep him comfortable.
Hillman's family said in that same statement that "we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains." They request both prayers and privacy from his many supporters.
Hillman was one of the Broncos' best offensive weapons during the Peyton Manning era. After being drafted from San Diego State in 2012, he played four seasons in Denver, racking up some impressive numbers. Despite impressive play, he was moved to a secondary role backing up C.J. Anderson, and wasn't picked up after going into free agency in 2016. He played one more season in the NFL, for both Minnesota and back home in San Diego.
The news that Hillman had entered hospice came from former teammate Orlando Franklin, who tweeted that he was "in hospice and not doing well," as well as a plaintive wish that fans could feel in their bones: "Lord please have mercy, please."
And fans, too, have come out in the hours since the news broke about Hillman's health to send their support, their well wishes, their memories of what he brought to the Broncos as a team and to the fans as well. We gather them here to support Hillman, too, in a show of respect and love for the man and the player. Here's a Broncos salute to you, Ronnie Hillman, from all the fans.
Really sad news from @OFranklin74 that Ronnie Hillman is in hospice w/ liver complications.— Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) December 20, 2022
Ronnie had almost 1000 all purpose yards and 7 TDs in the 2015-16 season, helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. @MrHillman2U my thoughts & prayers with you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xnL39KL5xz
Prayers up to former Broncos RB & Super Bowl 50 champion Ronnie Hillman.— Andrew Justin 💭 (@COSportsNut) December 21, 2022
He’s officially in hospice after a fight with liver cancer. #BroncosCountry love you & wish you the most peaceful of transitions.
Hospice is the best. The nurses are angels on earth. #MuchLove
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8fwDJEwIkC
I’m Really Hoping One Of My Favorite RB Ronnie Hillman Pulls It Through My Prayers To Him n His Family 🙏🏽😢 pic.twitter.com/Vsc7dkoKWm— Darius Wilkins (@BestKidWilkins) December 20, 2022
Broncos Country let’s say a prayer for #34 Ronnie Hillman who is dealing with some health issues at the moment 🙏🙏 Go Broncos 🏈🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/WHwIjNrFAu— BRONCO JEFF 26 (@jeff92809796) December 20, 2022
#BroncosCountry, what is happening with Ronnie Hillman just reminds me that life sometimes isn’t fair. I pray for his recovery. When the Reaper takes someone this young, it just bothers me. Really sucks. Cherish every moment in life, because you never know what’s coming for you. pic.twitter.com/prQow3yR6e— Mike Hawkins (@HarleyBronco) December 21, 2022
Hearing about Ronnie Hillman having liver issues (cancer) at 31 years of age is scary to me considering I’m 31…— felix (@FootballPapi) December 20, 2022
Sending him all of the love tonight and every night.
This is tremendously sad. Ronnie is just 31; former teammates like Orlando and Derek Wolfe have spoken on the radio today about how dire this situation is. More details here: https://t.co/MMDr4LbcK5 https://t.co/Uu7PEKE7ES— Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) December 20, 2022
Prayers out to Ronnie Hillman and his family. 🙏🙏🙏— Andrew Brown (@6Strings0Attach) December 20, 2022
Cancer is such an awful disease.
We love you @MrHillman2U.