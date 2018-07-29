Reader: The Pilots and Crew at Frontier Have Always Been Professional

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. It wasn't too long ago that Frontier Airlines, a homegrown company, was Denver's go-to carrier. But after years of troubles, including scores of complaints from passengers, the company is struggling to shake its bad reputation.
Even its employees are fed up. On July 25, the Frontier pilots' union, the Air Line Pilots Association, International, sued the company, "asking that a U.S. District Court judge force the carrier to actually try to resolve a situation that's gone from bad to worse," Michael Roberts reported.
But readers are conflicted over Frontier. Theron says:
Not surprising. Worked there for two years, not a single raise, can never fly, and if you did you needed to be fearful of keeping your job. No incentives for staff at all, unsafe conditions.
Replies Richard:
Then go get another job. If everyone quit, they wouldn’t be able to operate. Quit your crying and go get a real job.
Nicholson adds:
The stewardesses are nice - they make jokes about charging for everything.... I like Frontier Airlines, but they are a little cheap. And I hope they pay their people what they are worth.
And Alec argues:
I fly on Frontier twice a month...they do a good job. I hope this gets resolved soon. The pilots and crew on the planes have always been very professional.
"We took necessary steps to represent our pilots at the bargaining table, insisting on the good-faith bargaining that the law requires as part of our effort to achieve the market-rate contract our pilots deserve," said Captain Tracy Smith, head of ALPA’s Frontier Airlines pilot group, in a statement regarding last week's action. "We’re asking the court to enforce a neutral arbitrator’s decision that the company bargained in bad faith and must negotiate pay increases for Frontier pilots, compel Frontier to cease their bad-faith conduct and bargain in good faith, and require the company to refrain from undermining the bargaining process."
But Frontier Airlines spokesman Richard Oliver says, "We continue to be engaged in negotiations with our pilots for a new contract and have exchanged several proposals under the guidance of the National Mediation Board. Frontier is disappointed that ALPA is spending energy spreading false narratives, rather than attempting to reach a new collective bargaining agreement that is fair, sustainable and provides security for everyone.”
Are you loyal to Frontier or over it entirely? Let us know in a comment or send a note to editorial@westword.com.
