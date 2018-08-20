Jimmy Kimmel Saying Jack Phillips's Life Is Gay Causes Right-Wing Sh*tstorm

On August 14, a new lawsuit was filed on behalf of Masterpiece Cakeshop's Jack Phillips, a Christian baker whose refusal to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple in 2012 was endorsed by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The development inspired a satirical bit by late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, whose claim that Phillips's "whole life is gay" has caused an enormous backlash in the right-wing media.

The latest suit claims that a fresh State of Colorado complaint about Phillips's 2017 refusal to make what's described as "a cake designed with a blue exterior and pink interior [to] visually depict and celebrate a gender transition" is essentially harassment that could have dire consequences.

"It is now clear that Colorado will not rest until Phililps either closes Masterpiece Cakeshop or agrees to violate his religious beliefs," the suit maintains. "The state's continuing efforts to target Phillips do not just violate the Constitution; they cross the line into bad faith. This Court should put a stop to Colorado's unconstitutional bullying."