Alert for Kaiden Martin, Fifteen, Wanted for Stealing "Multiple Guns"

In most instances, law enforcement agencies refrain from using the names and photos of juvenile suspects unless or until they're charged as adults. So it qualifies as highly unusual that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has just issued an alert for fifteen-year-old Kaiden Martin, complete with the photo above.

Martin, who is believed to have stolen "multiple guns" last night, is currently at large — and given the recent shooting at the STEM School of Highlands Ranch, as well as the closure of schools throughout metro Denver over the perceived threat of an armed, Columbine-obsessed Florida teen in April, officials have clearly determined that public safety trumps privacy concerns in this instance.

The case also resonates with recent troubling reports about youth detention facilities in Colorado, including a May 1 riot at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden.

On May 21, according to the JCSO, Martin was released from the Mount View Youth Services Center, where he'd been placed after allegedly stealing a firearm; he had been accused of burglary, theft and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun over that incident. At the time, he was fitted with an ankle monitor that lacks GPS capabilities but is designed to let personnel at Jeffco's Juvenile Assessment Center know if he moved beyond a permissible perimeter.

Officials say Martin did just that at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. In the previous hour or two, investigators believe he'd disabled the security system at a relative's home, broken into what's characterized as "a secured gun safe," and stolen "multiple guns, a suppressor and ammunition."

The sheriff's office describes Martin as a six-foot, 130-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). But don't approach him. He's considered to be armed and dangerous.