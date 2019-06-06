 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
A recent photo of Kaiden Martin.
A recent photo of Kaiden Martin.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Alert for Kaiden Martin, Fifteen, Wanted for Stealing "Multiple Guns"

Michael Roberts | June 6, 2019 | 10:19am
AA

In most instances, law enforcement agencies refrain from using the names and photos of juvenile suspects unless or until they're charged as adults. So it qualifies as highly unusual that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has just issued an alert for fifteen-year-old Kaiden Martin, complete with the photo above.

Martin, who is believed to have stolen "multiple guns" last night, is currently at large — and given the recent shooting at the STEM School of Highlands Ranch, as well as the closure of schools throughout metro Denver over the perceived threat of an armed, Columbine-obsessed Florida teen in April, officials have clearly determined that public safety trumps privacy concerns in this instance.

The case also resonates with recent troubling reports about youth detention facilities in Colorado, including a May 1 riot at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden.

Related Stories

On May 21, according to the JCSO, Martin was released from the Mount View Youth Services Center, where he'd been placed after allegedly stealing a firearm; he had been accused of burglary, theft and being a juvenile in possession of a handgun over that incident. At the time, he was fitted with an ankle monitor that lacks GPS capabilities but is designed to let personnel at Jeffco's Juvenile Assessment Center know if he moved beyond a permissible perimeter.

Officials say Martin did just that at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. In the previous hour or two, investigators believe he'd disabled the security system at a relative's home, broken into what's characterized as "a secured gun safe," and stolen "multiple guns, a suppressor and ammunition."

The sheriff's office describes Martin as a six-foot, 130-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). But don't approach him. He's considered to be armed and dangerous.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >