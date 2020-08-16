Reader: Mail-In Voting Is Good Enough for Colorado...Why Not the Country?

Universal mail-in voting is a hot topic right now. Nine states are currently planning on an almost all mail-in election in November; several of them, including Colorado, have already been holding elections that way. And others are exploring the issue, despite many concerns expressed by President Donald Trump.

And while Senator Cory Gardner was elected by a mail-in ballot in Colorado, he, too, has expressed doubts — though not during public appearances. Instead, he did so during an August 5 telephone fundraiser, in response to a caller who asked: "My question is, if you guys are going to mail out all the ballots, and nobody has to vote with ID in the most important thing in our lives that we do is voting. Why on earth would we have to have a DMV? We don't need identification to drive. These are petty things. Buy alcohol, buy a gun. Why on earth do we have to have ID to do all these other things? Yet, the most important thing that the American people do is vote."

Gardner's response: "Look, protecting the integrity of our elections is job number one when it comes to carrying out free, transparent, secure elections, which we have to have. We know what's happened in California, where they have voter harvesting laws that allow people weeks and weeks and weeks after the election to change the result of the election. We saw what happened in Florida while the Supreme Court of Florida actually found that state officials had acted unconstitutionally in the way that they were carrying out that election. I'm proud of the work that we've done in Colorado. I'm proud of the way that we have carried out our election, but we have to make sure that Washington, D.C., it doesn't impose some kind of California or Florida style voting regime that impedes the protections of our elections across the country."

Then he added: "When Thomas Jefferson and George Washington were arguing about what we should do to make sure we have a strong constitution, the last thing on their minds was if they could tell Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming how they were supposed to vote and the way they were going to carry out their elections. That's not what this country was founded on. Washington, D.C., needs to stay away from running our elections. And so that's why I support the strongest protections when it comes to our security. In Colorado, we've been able to do that, we've been able to protect our elections, but I worry very much about the changes they may try to loosen up the requirements that we have in Colorado, and trying to make it more difficult for people to win an honest election because of the changes to voter harvesting laws that they may make."

Of course, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington weren't thinking about the then-nonexistent Utah, Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming. They also weren't thinking about the current shenanigans at the United States Postal Service. But our readers are, and they posted these responses on Facebook in response to our story on Cory Gardner's comments about mail-in voting.

Says John:

Truth is, it took Colorado years to perfect mail-in voting. Three months before a presidential election is no time for states to begin experimenting with this!



Responds Sally:

Three months before a presidential election during a pandemic is exactly the time to start experimenting with this. We need more access to voting, not less.



Adds Kristoph:

Oregon, Washington, Utah and Hawaii have it as well; it's not a hard model to enforce and it certainly isn't experimental. Twenty-seven other states and D.C. allow absentee voting with an excuse, so the foundation for this is essentially already laid out.



Wonders Rachel:

So, it's good enough for Colorado but not the rest of the country? Gardner is such a hypocrite. Maybe he can get a job working at a Trump golf course when he and Donald both get voted out. He could ride on the back of the cart and pick up after Donald. He would probably love that.



Notes Nicholson:



Mail-in voting is only safe if you are out of town, sick or disabled, have a religious commitment, are in the armed services, are incarcerated or have jury duty — otherwise, it is rife with fraud.



Replies Duane:

All these losers complaining about mail-in voting! Idiots!! I’ve said for years, Republicans can’t win on their own ideas, because their ideas are worthless. All they know how to do is cheat, lie and commit treason, to win elections. You can all kiss my ass.



Comments Loren:

One thing to remember is Colorado elected Republicans to most state offices till mail-in voting. Then Democrats started winning. Coincidence? Or a strategy?

Concludes Greg:



I used a mail ballot to vote for Gardner and I’m going to use a mail ballot to end his Senate career



In his comments during the call-in fundraiser, Gardner referenced HR-1, also known as the "For the People Act of 2019," which "was out of the House of Representatives, you know, where they actually try to empower the Attorney General of the United States over independent campaign clerks or county clerks across our states. They want Washington, D.C., to run elections. They want Washington, D.C., the bureaucracy, Nancy Pelosi [and a] handpicked few to make the decisions about how Colorado or any state, for that matter, is able to carry out their elections. We're not going to let it happen. We can stop it by winning in Colorado. Colorado is the key. We win in Colorado, they cannot take the Senate majority. That's the important thing about tonight. That's why I'm asking for your help."

What do you think about Gardner's responses? Our readers' responses? How do you think this November's election should be conducted? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.