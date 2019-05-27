Memorial Day 2019: Meet Army Veteran Kyle

5280 High School is a project-based learning school in Denver; during project-based learning, students do the real-world work of professionals. In the case of “Sharing Their Stories,” it was the work of journalists. For this project, students in Cody Miller’s ninth-grade humanities class interviewed and photographed veterans to capture their experiences and share them for Memorial Day. Students Serina Mateo, Nevaeh Angel, Khadasi Baker, Gwenyth Singerman and Marciano Poitra interviewed Army veteran and Littleton native Kyle.

Kyle, who did not provide his last name, enlisted at the age of twenty and was in the Army for fourteen years. He loves his two dogs, his wife and his family and cherishes each and every moment with them.

5280 High School: What was your mindset before the military?

Kyle: Very different. I actually had a really unconventional path to the military. I went to high school down in Littleton, went to college at CU. Worked on political campaigns, community organizing, civic engagement work, and I worked at the Capitol for a bit. Then I went to law school and thought I wanted to be an attorney but found out I really didn’t want to be an attorney after I went to law school. I’ve always liked civic-minded things. I liked contributing with my community. I met someone who had been to Iraq when I was in law school and I thought it was really messed up that people in law school would say things like, “I’m glad I’m rich, I’m glad I’m smart, and I don’t have to go to Iraq.” I’m in a school now so I have to be careful of what I say. I come from a pretty privileged background, all things considered. We aren’t like the Rockefellers, but I thought it was important that civic engagement isn’t always what’s fun for you or that you’re 100 percent interested in. Sometimes you need to do work that needs to be done.

How did you get into the military? What branch did you enlist in? Why?

One day I had just been thinking about stuff I could do after law school. I looked at working in D.C. for a congressional staff. I looked into some community organizing work. I’ve done this before. I was on a run by my house and I saw a recruiting office. I started talking to them and I said this could be a really interesting thing to do for a little while. I enlisted in the Army and enlisted as an infantry man first. I did it because I could have that role as an infantry man which is like the folks you generally see in movies walking around with their guns and the gear. The Army also had the option to enlist in as a paratrooper so I could get that parachutist training, have that right off the bat and wouldn’t have to wait.

Where did you receive basic training? Do you have any memories from basic training?

I went to basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, which is about an hour or an hour and a half south of Atlanta. It was an experience for me because I grew up in kind of a hippie household, really kind, a lot of positive affirmation and everything about what you were doing even when things were not going well. It was such a shock. I remember when you did not get to finish eating in a certain amount of time, all the food went into a trash can. Then the trash can was the next meal, so whoever got there first got the good stuff out of that trash can. There was a component of it when they would break you down or get rid of a lot of individual identity and then bring you back up in a military identity.

Going back to the food thing. One of the funniest things I remembered was if you heard of the MRE, it’s food made to survive thirty years. It is disgusting. I'm a vegetarian also and there are not many vegetarian options so I’ve literally had to fight people for my food because all the vegetarian ones have the sweets. Everybody wants the cookie but they don't understand that I need my food. Anyway, we were all in a huff to eat the first day because they told us something bad was going happen if we didn't finish lunch in five minutes. So the guy who was sitting next to me took the unmade strawberry shake and thought he was gonna mix it up but he ended up popping the unmade strawberry shake. It was pink so it looked like somebody poured a whole bottle of Pepto Bismol all over him, and he was like that for the rest of the day.

The first time I used a really big, powerful weapon system was an eye-opener for me and it was scary but it was also just from an American guy standpoint. It was like, wow, that was really awesome to shoot a fully automatic grenade launcher and see what that looks like. Those were pretty big ones. I’d call my airborne school part of my basic training too. Learning how to jump out of planes and do all that. I think the first time I jumped, that’s a memory I’ll never let go of. You see videos of skydiving, it’s not like that. It’s like getting thrown into a giant washing machine because of how fast everything is moving, and all the noise. I remember thinking right when everything did kinda quiet down, I was like, that really sucked.

Did you make any close friends during the deployment?

Yeah, I actually did have a friend. He and I ended up going to airborne school together and then we went to our first unit together in Louisiana. I hit it off with him because he was Russian and I’d actually listen to him or try to learn how to speak a little bit if he didnt know how to say something. He randomly ended up moving to Fort Collins, so I still see him a bit. We definitely bonded while we were in the military together.

Were you awarded any medals or honors? If so, how did you get them?

I got medals for performance that are related to an event that you do. I got a few of those things for going above and beyond or putting myself at risk. During training a lot of people don't get how risky training is in the military. Then there are some that you get just for milestones, the good conduct award is one. If you have good conduct, which pretty much means if you don't get into any major trouble for a period of I think four years, the Army gives you a medal for it.

What was it like being deployed?

It was kind of weird for me. I had gone to law school in Missouri, and that was my first time really living away from home. My family would come see me a lot so it wasn't like I was fully away. When I was in basic training I definitely knew I wasn't at home anymore so that was hard for me not having all my social supports. I mean there’s a reason for that...it taught me that the people around me in the military were my new social supports, but that was hard for me because I’m really close with my family.

How did you train recruits?

I worked on those not for the U.S. military, but when I was deployed to the Ukraine military. They have a border with Russia and they kind of have a conflict going on with Russia right now, but their military wanted to develop some new stuff so specifically I helped with training some of their new special operation forces. The recruitment piece was telling people the benefits or reasons for joining this new force. The process was really almost making a mirror of what we see as recruiting tools in the U.S., so things that would speak to the kind of person who might qualify for the special operations service. Then when the training came up it was introducing a training model that was task-based. We taught them that simulations are good. They have never trained in their military like that before. So that was kind of scary because that’s how you develop survival skills for combat. We trained them how to employ weapons together, work as a team, communicate, and take cover if you're receiving fire.

How did the annexation of the Crimean peninsula affect your time?

Completely. That was my deployment to Ukraine, it was my biggest and best experience. It’s the thing that I’ve taken the most from, being in the military. It also made me think of being there when the issue was happening. It made me think of how lucky we are here in the United States. We have our social issues and our problems but we certainly don’t need to worry about a foreign army coming in and saying, “Okay, Colorado, you’re part of whatever country now whether you like it or not,” and that's affected me even now. This summer I’m going to go to Ukraine. I had volunteered with Ukrainian youth on a project I learned about there. It gave me a sense when I was there of how insecure our situation was, just how big of a country Russia was, and how powerful it was. We were in Ukraine without a ton of support. If something had happened we didn't have huge Army units to back us up or the Air Force or anything. It was me and the other four people that I had deployed with to Ukraine and we had to be working. We had to have a whole plan if anything went wrong for us four to on our own get to a safer point in Europe for someone to pick us up.

How did you communicate with your loved ones? If you couldn't, how did it affect you?

I couldn't do a whole lot in basic training...that was one of the times when I really couldn't communicate a lot. You had to communicate by letters, like actually writing it by hand, not on a computer. That was kind of strange for me because we are so used to pulling up Face Time or I shoot you a text and were instantly having a conversation. We had to wait more on replies. It made you think more about what you were saying to people to keep a conversation moving. Once I was out of basic training, though, communication wasn't really that big of an issue. You pretty much had cell service everywhere you were. Even when I was in Ukraine we didn't really have big gaps in that because we weren't in a military situation where we couldn't use our communication. I used the same cell phone I have in my pocket right now. I’d Face Time my wife at night, talk to my mom, I’d text people, and I paid bills over the phone. It was probably different from the deployments you all hear about, to go to Iraq or Afghanistan where there’s security reasons to not use your phone.

How did you change after coming out of service?

I think one thing military service has done for me is, I don’t want to say we as individuals aren’t important, but it kind of taught me to put myself on the back burner a bit, which was something my previous public service hadn’t done. I worked really only on issues that I cared about or that I was really 100 percent passionate about all the time when I worked in community organizing. Being in the military kind of opened my eyes to the fact that you might end up having to do really unpleasant things to make contributions to your community or do things that are intimidating. Right now I’m working to become a mental health counselor and I have no background in that, and you have really hard days when you do that. You encounter people who are having a crisis and they have really large structural issues in their lives that are hard to overcome. It’s hard to sit with people like that...I mean not just sit with them and deal with them, but to actually be there and be in a mindspace where you’re trying to help them. I think being in the military kind of gave me the courage to be in hard interactions like that and understand that it’s not always gonna feel good to be doing good.

Is there anything you liked about the military that you would do again?

I am going to go back to the military when I become a mental health counselor, so that’s the plot twist. One thing that’s great about the military lifestyle, if you love to travel, they have one of the best vacation packages that you can get as a employer. You get thirty days of paid vacation a year. My wife and I loved the time we had to travel and get outside. I actually like deploying in my unit, because I love to travel. I love to see new places, and that is positive for me.

How did the world changed while you were in service?

One story that I would tell about is that when I was in Ukraine during the Trump election. That was a front-row seat to see how we change and the world changes, how influential we are. There was a real difference on how Hillary and Trump talk about the way they were going to handle the situation in Ukraine. The U.S. is seeking to be involved, being an active participant whether that’s good or bad, and we kind of pulled back and it’s all about things stopping at the border. That’s been really different for how the world changed. My world has changed just because I’ve kind of opened up awareness about other things that I might want to work in or know about.

What are your passions now?

A silly one is that my wife and I love our dogs. We have two corgis. They’re fat, and they’re bratty. My family was close beforehand but I know that every day I really appreciate my family now. I could almost remember back to being a ninth grader myself, like days saying, “I wish mom would get out of here.” Now I don’t have those days because now I know how it is not to see my family, and not being able to be there. My grandfather had his good years when I was in the military, and I didn’t really get to experience much. I came home before he passed away, but I think that is one of my major values that I hold dear. I think this passion for helping out with mental health and social issues is something I’m not sure I would have got without the military, which is a really weird turn of events. I don’t think people usually come out of the military and say, “I’m passionate about my communitys mental health.” I think having seen people go through really difficult, traumatic situations up close like that gave me that passion to be there and help, whether it’s something I personally experience or not.

How were your emotions before and after your service?

I feel like l’m more in touch with my emotions now. I feel like I’m at a healthier balance of regulating my emotions than before I went into the military. Some just might be the fact that I went into the military in my twenties, which was kind of a rough time for a lot of people. Now I’m in my thirties, when you're evening out and developing perspective on things. In the military, my first job was combat oriented. Aggression was trained, and aggression was awarded. I made the change to my second job in the military, which was much more people skills based.

Did your emotions help you?

You're talking to someone who is in a mental health counselor program. Being in touch with your emotions, even the hard ones and even the ones people say you shouldn’t have, is one of the biggest life skills or lessons I wish everyone can learn. It’s okay sometimes to be ashamed of something you had done; if you learn from it, you grow. It’s okay to feel guilty if you work through that. It’s okay to feel anger towards people, even people you love if you just work through it. I don’t know if the military helped me so much with that. It gave me some perspective on the need to do that because I had some fairly large conflicts. I mentioned my grandpa, he was my father figure growing up and I had some pretty big conflicts with him. From silly teenage stuff to family disagreeing with me going into the military. Learning that I needed to resolve those conflicts and understand that he was allowed to think the way he that did, and I’m allowed to think the way I did, was one of the biggest life lessons that I learned up to this point. Hopefully I have more coming. It’s not just like a big pause button when you hit 36.